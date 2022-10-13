Ground beef and Gorgonzola

The pairing of ground beef and Gorgonzola makes for a nice warm meal on cooler days.

I never had steak with bleu cheese before I made my own version, and was really surprised at how well it pairs with black pepper.

My favorite take on that is an inexpensive version made with Gorgonzola, which tastes pretty close to bleu cheese, and ground beef. Gorgonzola is typically from the northern regions of Italy made strictly from cow’s milk, while bleu is just cheese with bacteria in it, creating blue mold in the veins. Adding your choice of salsa and wrapping it all in freshly made flour tortillas warms the heart and tummy. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?