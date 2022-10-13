I never had steak with bleu cheese before I made my own version, and was really surprised at how well it pairs with black pepper.
My favorite take on that is an inexpensive version made with Gorgonzola, which tastes pretty close to bleu cheese, and ground beef. Gorgonzola is typically from the northern regions of Italy made strictly from cow’s milk, while bleu is just cheese with bacteria in it, creating blue mold in the veins. Adding your choice of salsa and wrapping it all in freshly made flour tortillas warms the heart and tummy.
Ingredients:
Homemade tortillas (see recipe below)
2 lbs ground beef
Freshly ground black peppercorns
1 pkg 8oz. Gorgonzola cheese
1 jar of your favorite salsa
Directions:
Brown the ground beef. Warm the tortillas. Add meat, salsa, and a handful of Gorgonzola. Use a pepper grinder to sprinkle a good amount of black pepper before wrapping up the tortilla. Gently fold up the sides and roll the tortilla, forming a burrito.
Homemade flour tortillas
Ingredients:
1 cup warm water
⅓ cup melted lard
3 cups all purpose flour
2 tsps kosher salt
2 tsps baking powder
Olive oil for greasing
Tools:
Stand mixer
Kitchen scale
Parchment paper
Rolling pin
Tortilla warmer
Directions:
In a stand mixer with the dough hook attached, add water and lard, and mix well. Stir salt and baking powder into the flour.
While the mixer is on medium speed, slowly add in the flour mixture. Keep mixing until a dough ball is formed. Reduce speed and keep kneading until the ball is smooth.
Divide the dough into eight equal pieces using a scale. Roll the pieces of dough into balls, using olive oil for greasing, and place the balls on a piece of greased parchment paper. Flatten the balls, then cover with another piece of parchment paper. Let rest for at least 20 minutes and up to two hours.
Use a rolling pin to roll out each dough ball into a circle as thin as possible on the greased parchment paper.
In a nonstick pan, cook each tortilla on medium heat. Little toasted spots will appear on each side as they cook. Place on a plate or in a tortilla warmer in a warm place while you roll out and cook each tortilla.
