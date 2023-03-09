The Hawaiian plate is a simple meal with meat, plain white rice, and a rich macaroni salad.

The meat can be chicken, beef, or pork. The chicken or beef will be marinated overnight in a teriyaki or barbecue sauce, then grilled or baked to perfection. The pork, called kalua pork, can be cooked the traditional way in a pit in the ground, or you may use a slow cooker or slow oven bake and add your own liquid smoke to get that authentic flavor.



