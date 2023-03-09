The Hawaiian plate is a simple meal with meat, plain white rice, and a rich macaroni salad.
The meat can be chicken, beef, or pork. The chicken or beef will be marinated overnight in a teriyaki or barbecue sauce, then grilled or baked to perfection. The pork, called kalua pork, can be cooked the traditional way in a pit in the ground, or you may use a slow cooker or slow oven bake and add your own liquid smoke to get that authentic flavor.
Again, I will be changing the traditional recipe to cut down on the carbs and sugar for the Waterville palate by completely cutting out the brown sugar called for in the teriyaki sauce and exchanging riced cauliflower for the white rice. Also, I am using a low-carb chickpea version of pasta for the macaroni salad.
However, since I really love meat, I will be upgrading to the Hawaiian mixed plate, which will include all three types of meat.
Get ready for a feast!
Ingredients:
6 beef ribs
4 chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
1 head cauliflower, steamed and riced
Teriyaki marinade:
1 whole fresh pineapple, sliced or chopped with juices
1 cup traditionally fermented soy sauce
1 bulb garlic, cloves peeled and cleaned
½ cup fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
½ sweet onion, coarsely chopped
Kalua pork ingredients:
3-4 pound pork roast, boneless
1 Tbsp. salt
1 Tbsp. liquid smoke (you may add more to taste if you really like smoky flavor)
1 cup water
1 head cabbage, shredded
Macaroni salad ingredients:
8 oz. chickpea macaroni/pasta
2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
¼ cup carrots, finely grated
¼ cup onion, minced
1 cup mayonnaise (use high quality)
¼ cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
The night before, prepare the teriyaki marinade and don't forget to taste a good portion of the fresh Hawaiian pineapple, as it is unbelievably delicious. It tastes like a coconut-y banana mixed with the juicy textured pulp from the pineapple. I have only tasted fresh pineapple directly from Hawaii twice in my life and it has a distinctly sweet flavor with a less acid taste.
Place the chicken and ribs in separate casserole dishes and pour the teriyaki sauce over each. Add a lid to cover and place in the fridge to marinate.
Boil the pasta (following the instructions on the package) until al dente. Strain and rinse with cold water. Add remaining macaroni salad ingredients and chill overnight or at least three hours.
In the morning, place the pork, salt, water, and liquid smoke in a slow cooker or in the oven at 325°F. Cook until almost ready to shred. Remove the pork from the pan, add a layer of shredded cabbage, then top it with the pork. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Stir the shredded pork into the cabbage and keep warm.
While the pork is cooking, pop the casserole dishes in the oven for about an hour and a half. Remove the meat to a plate to grill it outside on the barbecue, or place on a broiler pan. It is recommended to brown and caramelize the meat for added flavor. You may also do this with the pineapple pieces. (I wasn't able to do this step because of the kitchen set-up where I was staying in Maui).
Plate the food with a scoop of hot riced cauliflower, chilled macaroni salad, and the 3 meats. Add garnishes of carrot, onion, ginger, garlic cloves, and pineapple. Enjoy!
