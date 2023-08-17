Waterville Recipe Box | Home garden succotash

Fresh from the garden succotash made from just-picked painted mountain corn, spaghetti squash, scarlet runner pole beans and a cross-pollinated zucchini.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I remember eating succotash as a child. It was a delightfully memorable experience. I have always loved all types of corn. Popcorn, corn cereal, sweet corn, corn meal (corn meal mush, hushpuppies), masa (corn tortillas, tamales, corn chips), grits, hominy. My mouth is watering just thinking about all of it!

Succotash made with fresh corn on the cob, summer squashes, zucchini and yes, even lima beans really hits the spot. This home garden recipe uses whatever is ripe in the garden as a true traditional succotash recipe.



