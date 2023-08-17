Waterville Recipe Box | Home garden succotash

I remember eating succotash as a child. It was a delightfully memorable experience. I have always loved all types of corn. Popcorn, corn cereal, sweet corn, corn meal (corn meal mush, hushpuppies), masa (corn tortillas, tamales, corn chips), grits, hominy. My mouth is watering just thinking about all of it!
Succotash made with fresh corn on the cob, summer squashes, zucchini and yes, even lima beans really hits the spot. This home garden recipe uses whatever is ripe in the garden as a true traditional succotash recipe.
Sahquttahhash is a Narragansett word meaning broken corn kernels. The word succotash is derived from this word. Succotash may have had okra, pole beans, bell pepper, onions and a wide variety of squash.
Home Garden Succotash
Ingredients:
Ears of painted mountain corn
Spaghetti squash
Cross pollinated zucchini squash
Scarlet runner pole beans
Optional: butter, salt and Parmesan cheese
Directions:
Cover the cleaned ears of corn with water in a large, heavy-bottomed soup pot and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat to medium and cover.
Slice the spaghetti squash in half and place in the pot, cut-side down, to cook with the corn. After 20-30 minutes, slice the zucchini into the pot and cover. In about 10 minutes or when the squash is fork-tender, remove the spaghetti squash to a plate. Add the cleaned green beans to the pot to boil for a few minutes until tender.
Use a fork to scrape the "spaghetti" out of the spaghetti squash and layer it onto a large serving platter. Top it with the corn, zucchini and green beans. For extra flavor add butter, salt and a few sprinkles of Parmesan cheese.
