Back in the day when I was a young girl, jobs were scarce. But my dad actually worked two jobs most of his life and often did the graveyard shift. That meant he was not home at midnight, and as a child I didn't understand exactly what his job was. I shivered thinking about poor ol' Dad having to be in a graveyard at midnight.
New Year's Eve was usually just me, my mom and my sister. One particular year I remember the best was when my mom pulled out her fancy chip and dip sets. Oh! They were so beautiful! They were both see-through colored glass, one green and the other blue. (I actually was able to find a description and pictures of them: vintage 1960s Anchor Hocking Swedish modern chip and dip set in avocado and teal.)
Brings back memories.
That night, we decided to ring in the new year with food, fun and noise. My mom always let us bang pots and pans at midnight and yell "Happy New Year!" if we were able to make it to the New Year without falling asleep.
That New Year's Eve, we had chips and dips, hors d'oeuvres, eggnog with whiskey, which we didn't like, and ended up drinking ours plain.
As years progressed, we would always have something similar to those first memorable New Year's Eve get-togethers, but started adding variety, like vegetable platters with dip, little smokies baked in cornbread strips, or tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese with sliced jalapenos.
It's getting harder to stay awake until midnight, but if by chance we get a few people who want to go for it, I like to recommend a healthy hors d'oeuvre platter and to nix the alcohol, especially if someone plans on being the cook for the New Year's celebrations the next day.
For the first day of the brand new year, I usually make a roast with mashed potatoes, dark gravy, and asparagus. A light almond, peach, grape, tart green apple and citrus fruit salad blends well. Sometimes I'll make a spinach salad with a vinaigrette dressing. A croissant adds the finishing touch.
You can't go wrong with some special foods that are also nourishing, for your New Year's Eve party.
Ingredients
Cheeses, hard and soft
Sliced salami
Fresh peppers
Pickled pepperoncinis
Green stuffed olives
Black olives
Grape tomatoes
Fresh cut vegetables
Directions
Use a large platter to arrange everything or use separate plates showcasing each individual item. It all depends on how fancy you want to be.
Use fancy toothpicks or mini-tongs for serving. In lieu of dips, have soft cheese spreads available.
