Hors d'oeuvre

Light, yet filling snacks can be the better option for New Year's hors d'oeuvre plates.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Back in the day when I was a young girl, jobs were scarce. But my dad actually worked two jobs most of his life and often did the graveyard shift. That meant he was not home at midnight, and as a child I didn't understand exactly what his job was. I shivered thinking about poor ol' Dad having to be in a graveyard at midnight.

New Year's Eve was usually just me, my mom and my sister. One particular year I remember the best was when my mom pulled out her fancy chip and dip sets. Oh! They were so beautiful! They were both see-through colored glass, one green and the other blue. (I actually was able to find a description and pictures of them: vintage 1960s Anchor Hocking Swedish modern chip and dip set in avocado and teal.)



