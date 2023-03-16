Irish stew

Irish stew, pre-potato era (circa 1570) might look like this pot with fresh vegetables cooked in a three-legged cauldron over a fire.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Making a stew is one of the easiest things to do, similar to making a pot of soup, but richer and more flavorful. Because you stew the meat until it is tender, even cheap, tough cuts of meat can be used.

When I was in my 20s, many years ago, I actually had the privilege of learning how to make an Irish stew from a 93-year-old Irish woman. I have used her original recipe and variations of her recipe throughout my life and have been complimented often. Her stew was simple and served with garlic bread, so I'm not sure how that came about, but it was good together.



