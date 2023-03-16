Making a stew is one of the easiest things to do, similar to making a pot of soup, but richer and more flavorful. Because you stew the meat until it is tender, even cheap, tough cuts of meat can be used.
When I was in my 20s, many years ago, I actually had the privilege of learning how to make an Irish stew from a 93-year-old Irish woman. I have used her original recipe and variations of her recipe throughout my life and have been complimented often. Her stew was simple and served with garlic bread, so I'm not sure how that came about, but it was good together.
While researching Irish stew and the history of Irish foods, especially before potatoes were introduced in the 1500s, I found that, yes, Irish stew has always been on the menu.
Apparently, little black cauldrons, like the ones used for the leprechaun's pot of gold, were very popular. Most households would keep their pots simmering with various ingredients, depending on where they lived. Many who lived near the ocean would even have seaweed bubbling away along with all types of sea creatures.
This recipe is not an Irish stew you would find today, filled with potatoes and thick gravy. It is more like the cauldron stew you would find stewing away on the hearth of the inhabitants of the Emerald Isle, circa 1500.
Tools:
Dutch oven
Ingredients:
Stewing meats (mutton was traditionally used, but you can use beef, lamb or seafoods)
Butter, to cover bottom of pan while browning the meat (more is better)
Salt, to taste
Variety of seasonal vegetables, chopped
Mushrooms
Herbs in season, chopped
Fresh alliums (onion, garlic, etc.)
Water to cover veggies
Optional:
Ground oats to thicken the stew
Irish oat bread
Directions:
Add meat, butter and salt to the Dutch oven and cook it on medium-high heat, stirring constantly to brown it well on all sides. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low, letting the meat stew a while longer or until meat starts to get tender.
Add the remaining ingredients, replace the lid, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for about an hour until the meat is tender and vegetables are softened.
For a thicker broth, add small amounts of ground oats and stir well.
