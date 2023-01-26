Keto hash browns

Cabbage mixed with egg and spices fries in a pan.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I remember my mother making what she called German coleslaw. It was a raw cabbage salad, partially cooked by pouring a seasoned hot oil and vinegar dressing over it, and letting it sit for a few minutes with an overturned plate on top. It was delicious, not too crunchy and not soggy at all. It went down very easily, and I always asked for more.

When she was chopping the cabbage, she would cut out a big chunk from the center and would usually throw it away, but I would ask if I could have it, and I would nibble on it like a little bunny rabbit. It was really good.



