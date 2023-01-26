I remember my mother making what she called German coleslaw. It was a raw cabbage salad, partially cooked by pouring a seasoned hot oil and vinegar dressing over it, and letting it sit for a few minutes with an overturned plate on top. It was delicious, not too crunchy and not soggy at all. It went down very easily, and I always asked for more.
When she was chopping the cabbage, she would cut out a big chunk from the center and would usually throw it away, but I would ask if I could have it, and I would nibble on it like a little bunny rabbit. It was really good.
I was the kid who was in the kitchen whenever anyone was cooking and would ask to lick the bowl, or just watch and learn. I would help if I could, and I often got to taste all the different ingredients. I did ask a lot of annoying questions. I think I was like a sponge, I soaked up and stored a lot of information, which probably led to my love of cooking.
I had heard about cabbage hash browns being a good replacement for regular potato hash browns, so I decided to make a keto version. They ended up being very tasty and it gives you some of the crispy hash brown texture and flavor without all the starch. I recommend serving it with a keto chicken fried steak and a nicely seasoned brown gravy.
Ingredients
1 extra large head green cabbage, shredded
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
4 eggs, beaten
½ cup oil or lard
Optional
Salt to sprinkle
Ketchup
Directions
In a heavy bottomed soup pot with a small amount of water, cook the cabbage with the salt on medium heat, stirring well, until the cabbage is just tender. Remove from the heat and let sit with the lid on for about five minutes. Drain the cabbage. (Reserve the cabbage water for another recipe or drink it warm in a mug.)
Prepare a frying pan on medium/high heat and add oil or lard. Add the eggs to the cabbage and stir to coat. When the oil is hot, use a metal spatula to scoop a nice-sized patty of the cabbage-egg mixture into the pan. If there is room, add two or three more patties and continue frying until nicely browned on both sides. Drain on paper towels, add a sprinkle of salt and a squirt of ketchup if desired and get 'em while they're hot.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone