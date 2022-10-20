While vacationing in Maui, I found out that loco moco is one of the staples of Hawaii. It has a good amount of protein, flavor, and rice, but I'm not really a rice person. I figured using riced cauliflower would be fine for this Watervillian palate, and in keeping with the Hawaiian tradition, I used the same spices as a traditional Loco Moco.
Loco moco is a three layer stack of goodness covered in hot gravy, incorporating hamburger patties topped with sunny side up eggs, which allows the egg yolk to trickle down onto the hamburger, giving it a rich flavor.
Adding sweet onion and portobello mushrooms thickens the gravy and makes it dark, meaty and rich with the drippings from the beef.
Ingredients:
8 eggs
1 stick butter
1 sweet onion, coarsely chopped
2 portabella mushrooms, coarsely chopped
1 bunch green onions, chopped for topping
1 head cauliflower, steamed & riced
2 lbs. grass fed ground beef patties (8 patties)
Seasoning salt for sprinkling
Garlic powder for sprinkling
1 1/2 cups hot water added to the juices and meat drippings
3 T traditionally fermented soy sauce
2 T Worcestershire sauce
2 T low sugar ketchup
Directions:
Place the ground beef patties on a baking sheet. Sprinkle garlic powder and seasoning salt liberally over the top. Bake the ground beef patties at 350° degrees for about 30 minutes, until well done. Reserve the meat drippings by adding hot water to the pan, and gently stirring the fat and browned meat juices into the pan . Add ½ stick butter, sweet onion, and portobello mushrooms. Stir in ketchup, soy sauce, and Worcestershire. Let it simmer until it reduces to a thick gravy.
Fry the eggs in the remaining butter, leaving them sunny side up.
Plate the food by layering the riced cauliflower, a hamburger patty, the fried egg, and then gently pouring the hot gravy over it all. Sprinkle chopped green onion over the top and serve immediately.
