While vacationing in Maui, I found out that loco moco is one of the staples of Hawaii. It has a good amount of protein, flavor, and rice, but I'm not really a rice person. I figured using riced cauliflower would be fine for this Watervillian palate, and in keeping with the Hawaiian tradition, I used the same spices as a traditional Loco Moco.

Loco moco is a three layer stack of goodness covered in hot gravy, incorporating hamburger patties topped with sunny side up eggs, which allows the egg yolk to trickle down onto the hamburger, giving it a rich flavor.



