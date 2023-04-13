When you think of New Orleans’ foods, you may think of gumbo, alligator or Cajun dishes. Not very many people think of a giant Sicilian sandwich called a muffuletta, or muffaletta.
A muffuletta is a famous Italian sandwich invented in New Orleans. It is traditionally filled with layers of Italian meats such as salami, ham, and mortadella, along with provolone cheese, and a special olive salad made with green and black olives, celery, onions, garlic, and olive oil. The sandwich is then wrapped and pressed and often chilled for a few hours, to allow the flavors to meld together.
The sandwich takes its name from the bread used to make it, which is a type of Sicilian bread called muffuletta that is characterized by its sesame seed-covered crust and soft interior. It is believed that the name muffuletta may have been derived from the Sicilian word muffola, which meant muffin or small, round bread.
Muffuletta loaf ingredients
1 ¼ cups warm water
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
2 tsp. dry active yeast
3 ⅓ cups bread flour + ½ cup
2 tsp. salt
¼ cup olive oil + 1 Tbsp. for greasing the bowl
2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Directions
Add water, yeast and sugar to a stand mixer with the kneading attachment. Mix for a minute on low speed.
Add half of the flour and the olive oil. Mix on medium speed until smooth. Add the remaining flour and salt. Mix on medium speed for 10 minutes. Dough should still be sticky, add ½ cup flour and mix on medium-low for five minutes.
Use a tablespoon of olive oil to grease a large glass bowl. Dump the dough into the bowl, turning it to coat with oil. Add a lid and put it in a warm place for about an hour, or until it has doubled in size.
Take a cast iron Dutch oven and line it with parchment paper. Dump the dough in and shape it into a disc shape. Sprinkle a small handful of water over the top and spread it around. Sprinkle the sesame seeds, pushing them down into the dough. Cover the dough lightly and let it rise in a warm spot for one hour, or until doubled in size.
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Cover the Dutch oven with a heavy, tight-fitting lid and cook the bread for 20 minutes. Turn the oven up 450°F and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Remove the lid and leave bread in, uncovered, to brown, for about a minute. Remove from the oven, checking that the internal temperature has reached 200°F. Remove bread from pan and set on a wire rack to cool.
Fillings for muffuletta loaf
1 pkg. Genoa salami, sliced
1 pkg. Black Forest ham, sliced
1 pkg. mortadella, sliced
1 pkg. mozzarella, sliced
1 pkg. provolone, sliced
Olive tapenade
1 large jar green pimento olives
1 jar kalamata olives
1 can black olives
1 jar pickled cauliflower with vegetables
1 jar pepperoncini, stems removed
1 jar cocktail onions
1 tsp. ground celery seed
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. black pepper
½ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
Directions for olive tapenade
In a large sieve, pour all the pickled olives and vegetables to drain. Mix well. In a food processor, pour red wine vinegar and olive oil. Add about half of the drained ingredients and process until it becomes a spread. Transfer mixture into a glass jar with a lid and let chill overnight. Add the remaining unprocessed ingredients to another jar, filling it to the top with red wine vinegar.
Slice the loaf in half and add tapenade to all the bread slices. Layer the meats and cheeses and add the top of the bread. Cut pie-shaped portions out of the sandwich and serve with a side of mixed olives, veggies, onions, pepperoncini, and tomato slices.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone