Muffuletta Tapenade_2.jpg

A giant muffuletta tapenade has all the makings for a spectacular sandwich, served to impress.

When you think of New Orleans’ foods, you may think of gumbo, alligator or Cajun dishes. Not very many people think of a giant Sicilian sandwich called a muffuletta, or muffaletta.

A muffuletta is a famous Italian sandwich invented in New Orleans. It is traditionally filled with layers of Italian meats such as salami, ham, and mortadella, along with provolone cheese, and a special olive salad made with green and black olives, celery, onions, garlic, and olive oil. The sandwich is then wrapped and pressed and often chilled for a few hours, to allow the flavors to meld together.

Muffuletta Bread_2.jpg

The giant, round homemade Sicilian sesame loaf is also called a muffuletta, and is easily baked in a Dutch oven.


