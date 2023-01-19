We've been giving our dog yogurt, so we had an extra container of plain greek yogurt that needed to be used right away before it expired. It's easier to keep the yogurt fresh by purchasing the small cups, since she only eats a teaspoon twice a day.
I thought about using the yogurt to make naan bread on my cast iron griddle. I purchased the griddle in pristine condition at the Waterville town-wide garage sale, and knew this would be the perfect time to use it.
Naan bread, if you have never tasted it, is chewy, flavorful and perfect for sopping up soups and stews. I can't think of anything that it wouldn't go with.
Think flour tortillas squared. Naan bread is quick and easy to cook, and with a stand mixer handy, all you need is a warm place to let your dough rise, and before you know it you can have a nice stack of naan bread that will be devoured almost immediately.
Tools
Stand mixer
Cast iron griddle or pan
Ingredients
1/2 cup warm water
2 tsp. active dry yeast
1 tsp. sugar
4 Tbsp. olive oil + some for drizzling
1 container 5.2-oz. plain greek yogurt
1 egg
1 tsp salt
3 cups all purpose flour
Directions
To a stand mixer bowl, add warm water, sugar, and yeast. Stir for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients and stir until it pulls away from the edges and forms a dough ball. Turn the speed up to medium and knead it for 5 minutes.
Remove the bowl from the stand. Drizzle olive oil over the dough ball and turn it to coat it completely. Cover and set it in a warm place to rise.
Start heating the cast iron griddle or pan on low.
When the dough has doubled in size, turn the heat on the griddle up to medium and allow it to heat thoroughly until a few drops of water, sprinkled on it, sizzle and pop.
Divide the dough into eight equal portions. Take each portion and flatten it, then throw it onto the griddle. Let it cook for two to three minutes, then flip it to the other side. Cook until nice brown spots appear. While cooking the remaining dough, keep the bread warming in the oven until you are ready to serve it.
