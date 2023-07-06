Back in the early ’80s, I remember eating nachos and hearing jokes about not-your-cheese (nacho cheese).
Surprisingly, a well-known chain store had a cool snack bar with some very memorable deluxe nachos. But the ultimate nachos were at this fancy Mexican restaurant. It was literally a mountain made of fried corn tortilla chips and melted cheese with little caves filled with ample amounts of sour cream, guacamole, bean dip and salsa. It was at least a foot high, beautiful to behold, and it was considered an appetizer, just something to get you started.
This recipe is a combination of both nachos, and it is a full meal, not just an appetizer.
Not Your Regular Nachos
Ingredients:
Ground beef
Seasoning packets, taco or fajita
Canned refried beans
Tortillas chips
Shredded cheddar cheese
Salsa
Pickled jalapenos, sliced
Olives
Tomatoes, diced
Cilantro, chopped
Sour cream
Optional:
Creamy nacho cheese sauce, warmed
Directions:
Brown the ground beef well, then add the seasoning packets and refried beans. Simmer for 20 minutes, adding a little water if necessary.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking pan with foil. Layer tortilla chips and shredded cheese. Bake 5-10 minutes until the cheese is bubbly. Use a spatula to place the hot chips on a dish. Top with meat/bean mixture, salsa, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, cilantro and sour cream.
If you like, add spoonfuls of warmed nacho cheese.
