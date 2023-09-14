Waterville Recipe Box | Oreo cheesecake birthday cake

This Oreo cheesecake is totally infused with Oreos in a Oreo crust and topped with Oreos.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Imagine the full flavor and textures of an Oreo cookie but in a cheesecake. This recipe tastes exactly like an Oreo cookie but large. This is one time when it's fine if your eyes are bigger than your stomach.

This cheesecake has an Oreo crust, Oreo cream cheese filling, white chocolate chip ganache, and a whipped cream topping decorated with crushed and halved Oreos.



