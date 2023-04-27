My sister loves patty melts.
When we were kids and we'd go out to eat, our parents could guess what we were going to order. My sister would order a patty melt with fries and I would order a chef salad with Roquefort dressing.
Now you'd think I was ordering the more sensible meal, a healthier choice, but calorie-wise, mine was much higher.
When you order a chef salad today or look for a chef salad recipe online, they are definitely not the same. Back in the day, meaning early 1970s, a chef salad was huge. It had at least three hard-boiled eggs, tons of ham, turkey, roast beef, various julienned cheeses, sliced tomatoes, possibly a whole head of crisp iceberg lettuce cut into large chunks, grated carrots and shredded purple cabbage. The dressing was not measured in tablespoons, but in cups. The Roquefort was a peppery, thick, creamy, decadent delight, not the watery stuff that passes for dressing nowadays.
I have since ordered patty melts and they surely are good. But, the best patty melt is my own, made the way I like it.
Ingredients
Six slices rye bread
2-3 Tbsp. butter
2 lbs. ground beef
Three red onions
One pkg. 8-oz. sharp cheddar cheese, sliced
Optional
One jar dill pickle spears
Directions
Turn a large frying pan on high and salt it well. Form three rectangular patties out of the ground beef and place into the skillet. Add an additional sprinkle of salt and a few sprinkles of pepper to each patty.
Cut the onions into thick rings and place on top of the patties, place a lid, and lower the heat to medium.
When beef looks more gray than pink, slide the onions over and turn each patty, placing the onions back on top. Replace the lid and let the meat continue to cook until it reaches an internal temperature of at least 165°F for well done.
While the meat is cooking, toast the bread. Spread a little butter on the outer sides of the bread. Assemble the bread, patty, and onions on three slices of bread, and top with thick layers of cheese.
Add the top slice of bread and microwave until the cheese is hot and just beginning to melt. Slice your sandwich in half and serve with dill pickles.
