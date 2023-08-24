Waterville Recipe Box | Pickled eggs

Boiled eggs pickled with beets and apple cider vinegar in Mason jars.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

The best thing I have found to do with an abundance of eggs is to pickle them! Having homemade pickled eggs on the door of the fridge to throw in salads or as a quick snack makes me feel happy for some reason.

Pickled eggs can be used in other dishes like deviled eggs, egg salad sandwiches, potato salad or macaroni salad. Some stews and casseroles call for mashed boiled eggs as an excellent protein addition and thickener. Using pre-made, pre-seasoned pickled eggs as an addition to a last-minute dinner casserole will add color and flavor, especially if you follow this beet-pickled egg recipe and have them handy in the refrigerator.



