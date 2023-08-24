Waterville Recipe Box | Pickled eggs

The best thing I have found to do with an abundance of eggs is to pickle them! Having homemade pickled eggs on the door of the fridge to throw in salads or as a quick snack makes me feel happy for some reason.
Pickled eggs can be used in other dishes like deviled eggs, egg salad sandwiches, potato salad or macaroni salad. Some stews and casseroles call for mashed boiled eggs as an excellent protein addition and thickener. Using pre-made, pre-seasoned pickled eggs as an addition to a last-minute dinner casserole will add color and flavor, especially if you follow this beet-pickled egg recipe and have them handy in the refrigerator.
Pickled Eggs
Tools:
Metal hand-strainer
Large, heavy-bottomed pot with secure lid
Quart Mason jars with lids (sanitized)
Ingredients:
Water for boiling eggs
Eggs
¼ - ½ cup salt
¼ - ½ cup baking soda
Cold water for rinsing
Ice for cold-shocking the eggs
12 oz. cans of pickled beets, chilled
1-2 cups apple cider vinegar (live, with the mother)
Optional:
Spices like cayenne, dill, or garlic and onion
Directions:
Bring about a half a pot of water with the salt and baking soda to a rapid boil. Gently lower the eggs into the boiling water with the metal hand-strainer, making sure the eggs are completely covered with water. Return to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer, placing the lid and cooking for 10-12 minutes.
Immediately remove the eggs from the heat, straining off the hot water, and replacing it with cold water and ice. Let the eggs sit in the ice bath for at least 15 minutes.
Peel the eggs and fill each Mason jar halfway with the boiled eggs. Add optional spices, if you like. Pour a can of beets with all the liquid into each jar, then fill it to the top with apple cider vinegar. Tighten the lids onto each jar and store in the refrigerator.
Try to wait for them to pickle at least overnight before eating (if you can), but they're best after a few days, when they start to turn pink from the beet juice.
