When I was young I used to read cookbooks. I envisioned myself making wonderful creations and I couldn't wait to taste all the different concoctions. I noticed that one old cookbook used a lot of chicken stock. I had no idea at the time what that was. I was surprised the spaghetti sauce recipe called for chicken stock. Beef, pork, European, American, and even Mexican recipes all called for chicken stock. According to this particular cookbook, chicken stock was the base for all those delicious recipes. Apparently, the palate detected a complete symphony of compatible flavors, which made the brain decipher, "Yep, satisfying and delicious."
I'm not a chicken person, but I often make beef or pork bone broth, which is very similar to stock, or soup stock. Making bone broth from a bone-in pork roast is delicious by itself or as a soup base for all kinds of recipes. Bone broth is like liquid gold — it's packed with all sorts of nutrients and flavors that can really take your cooking to the next level.
When you use a bone-in pork roast to make bone broth, you're extracting all kinds of collagen, gelatin, and other good stuff that can really add depth and complexity to your soups and stews. And let's face it, we all want our cooking to be the cat's meow. Am I right?
Tools
Large roasting pan with tight fitting lid
Tall heavy bottomed soup pot with lid
Ingredients
1 or 2 large bone-in pork roasts
Salt
Water
Optional
Various spices, carrots, celery, onion, garlic
Directions
Add 2-3 inches of water and the roast(s) to the roasting pan and cook in the oven at 375°F for a few hours until the roasts are browned nicely. This is where all the flavor comes from.
When the roasts are done, you may immediately begin making the bone broth or you may refrigerate/freeze them, saving them for a day where you can monitor them on the stove for four to six hours.
Making the bone broth in a large enough soup pot is recommended, so you don't have to worry about it boiling over. Just put the roast in the pot and cover with water. Bring it to a boil on high heat, then reduce the heat. Let it simmer on medium heat until the large bone in the center of the roast starts to soften and the meat falls off the bone. Be sure to add plenty of salt and, if you like, your favorite spices and vegetables and simmer an hour longer.
Once the bone broth is done, use a strainer spoon to remove all the large pieces, leaving only broth in the pot. Let it cool completely before transferring to mason jars. Be sure to refrigerate the jars. You will notice the jars of bone broth will turn into a jelly-like consistency from all of the collagen and gelatin. Good stuff.
