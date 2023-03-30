When I was young I used to read cookbooks. I envisioned myself making wonderful creations and I couldn't wait to taste all the different concoctions. I noticed that one old cookbook used a lot of chicken stock. I had no idea at the time what that was. I was surprised the spaghetti sauce recipe called for chicken stock. Beef, pork, European, American, and even Mexican recipes all called for chicken stock. According to this particular cookbook, chicken stock was the base for all those delicious recipes. Apparently, the palate detected a complete symphony of compatible flavors, which made the brain decipher, "Yep, satisfying and delicious."

Pork broth

One quart mason jars filled with liquid gold pork bone broth stay chilled in the fridge.

I'm not a chicken person, but I often make beef or pork bone broth, which is very similar to stock, or soup stock. Making bone broth from a bone-in pork roast is delicious by itself or as a soup base for all kinds of recipes. Bone broth is like liquid gold — it's packed with all sorts of nutrients and flavors that can really take your cooking to the next level.



