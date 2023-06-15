Pork is one of the cheaper meats, has lots of flavor and is very versatile. Bone-in pork roasts often find their way into my freezer and then into my Dutch oven. From there the bone, excess fat and some meat will be found simmering on my stove-top until it's almost time to eat. Then, I will often throw in vegetables, spices; and wild rice, lentils, beans or barley depending on what I feel like eating.
Pulled pork is easily made and can be topped with a homemade cabbage salad. Purple cabbage pairs well with a not too sweet but spicy barbecue sauce on a good textured bread like a chewy sourdough. Pile on the meat and you have a super satisfying and filling meal for supper.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Tools:
Dutch oven
Pulled pork claws
Ingredients:
5 lbs. bone-in pork roast
Salt to sprinkle
Pepper to sprinkle
1 head purple cabbage
Sourdough sandwich rounds
1 bottle spicy bbq sauce
Mayonnaise
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
Remove the roast from the freezer directly to the Dutch oven, fat side up. Add 2 inches of water and coat heavily with salt and pepper.
Cook in the oven for 1 hour, then reduce the heat to 325° F. Cook for 4-5 hours or until the meat falls easily from the bone. Use the claws to shred and pull the pork apart.
While the meat is cooking, shred the cabbage thinly. You may either mix the mayonnaise into the cabbage, or add a few dabs of mayonnaise to your sandwich, or do both, if you prefer.
Plate the sandwich by stacking a mound of pulled pork onto the bread, drizzling it with bbq sauce and topping with cabbage salad. Add the top slice of bread and cut the sandwich in half, this will end up being messy eating. Serve with additional cabbage salad and lots of napkins.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone