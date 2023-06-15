Recipe Box | Pulled pork sandwich

Hot pulled pork smothered with barbecue sauce and topped with cabbage salad on sourdough sandwich rounds.

Pork is one of the cheaper meats, has lots of flavor and is very versatile. Bone-in pork roasts often find their way into my freezer and then into my Dutch oven. From there the bone, excess fat and some meat will be found simmering on my stove-top until it's almost time to eat. Then, I will often throw in vegetables, spices; and wild rice, lentils, beans or barley depending on what I feel like eating.

Pulled pork is easily made and can be topped with a homemade cabbage salad. Purple cabbage pairs well with a not too sweet but spicy barbecue sauce on a good textured bread like a chewy sourdough. Pile on the meat and you have a super satisfying and filling meal for supper.



