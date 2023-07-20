It’s been hot! I still have my garden to tend and having a cool-down time to chill-out with a glass of iced tea or a refreshing snack really helps revitalize the body and gets me ready for another session of weeding.
This delightful pudding is lightly sweetened with molasses, sweet spices and natural sweet pumpkin flavor. It cooks up quickly and easily in one pan and makes a large enough batch to keep everyone refreshed on those hot summer days. If it doesn't get gobbled up immediately, it actually tastes better after a couple days in the fridge, as the flavors have a chance to blend together. Make it a day ahead, or early in the morning so it has enough time to completely chill for your afternoon tea.
Refreshing Pumpkin Pudding
Tools:
Silicone whisk
Silicone ladle
Mini blender
Optional:
Cinnamon sticks for garnish
Ingredients:
4 cups cold whole milk
5 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon nutmeg + some for sprinkling
¼ cup molasses
1 ½ cups unsweetened pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Directions:
To a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan add the cold milk and the cornstarch. Whisk until the cornstarch is dissolved. Turn the heat on high and add the spices and salt. Continue whisking, being sure to scrape the bottom and sides well. Whisk the molasses, pumpkin and vanilla in next.
When the mixture begins to thicken and starts to bubble, reduce the heat to medium-low. Continue whisking until the pudding is the consistency of yogurt. Remove from the heat to cool.
Using a ladle, spoon the pudding into dessert dishes. Garnish each with a cinnamon stick.
Cover and let chill for 2 to 3 hours or overnight.
When ready to serve, use a mini-blender cup to quickly whip the cream. Top each pudding with a dollop of whipped cream and a pinch of nutmeg. Serve with iced tea or cherry lemonade.
