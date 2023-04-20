I love a good steak. The ribeye is often considered a perfect steak by many people because of its exceptional combination of flavor and tenderness.
Ribeye steaks come from the rib section of the cow, specifically the upper rib cage area. This area of the cow is marbled with fat, which gives the ribeye its rich, beefy flavor. The fat content also helps to keep the meat tender and juicy during cooking, making it a popular choice for grilling and pan-searing.
There are many ways to cook a ribeye steak, but the best way really depends on your personal preferences. Here is a basic method that works well for many people:
Season the steak generously with salt, freshly ground black pepper, a little sprinkle of cayenne and a pinch or two of rosemary.
Heat a cast iron skillet or other heavy-bottomed pan over high heat on the stovetop.
Add the steak to the pan and sear for two to three minutes on each side, until a crust forms.
Reduce the heat to medium, add a tight fitting lid and cook for another four to six minutes, depending on your desired level of doneness. Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the steak: 125°F for rare, 135°F for medium-rare, 145°F for medium, and 155°F for medium-well.
I like mine well-done 165°, so I keep it cooking a little longer. I have actually had cooks and chefs come out to my table at restaurants and recommend that I do not have them cook my steak well done. I thank people for their concern, but I let them know I'd prefer a piece of blackened jerky, as I may pass out at the sight of blood. They walk away exasperated and my steak rarely comes to the table well done.
Remove the skillet from the heat and let the steak rest for five to 10 minutes before slicing and serving. This allows the juices to redistribute and results in a juicier, more flavorful steak.
Remember that cooking times may vary based on the thickness of your steak, so it's always a good idea to use a meat thermometer to ensure that it's cooked to perfection.
