Ribeye

A couple of ribeyes frying up in a pan.

I love a good steak. The ribeye is often considered a perfect steak by many people because of its exceptional combination of flavor and tenderness.

Ribeye steaks come from the rib section of the cow, specifically the upper rib cage area. This area of the cow is marbled with fat, which gives the ribeye its rich, beefy flavor. The fat content also helps to keep the meat tender and juicy during cooking, making it a popular choice for grilling and pan-searing.



