I often run out of ideas for dinner. I will sometimes ask my family what they are in the mood for. Their favorite response is either, “I don’t know,” or “I don’t care.” Neither of which I can find recipes for.
So, I am perusing through the store, and I finally come up with an idea to make French dips — always a hit in my house. My normal go-to is a roast in the slow cooker, but that’s an all day thing. There isn’t enough time, so I head over to the meat department and there is no sliced beef. Now I am stumped. I'm scouring Google for a solution. I find a recipe, check the ingredients. Yep, got them all, just need the roast and I am set.
One thing about me is I rarely have what I think I have. In this instance, I did not in fact have the two main herbs I needed to make the recipe I found, so I winged it.
The key to this one is the rest time. It’s a lot longer than I would normally rest meat, but because the eye of round is super lean I want all that juice to stay in as long as possible.
Ingredients
1 5-pound eye of round roast
1/3 C oil of choice. I used Avocado oil
1 Tbs. Sesame seed oil
2 cloves of garlic minced
¼ C Montreal steak seasoning
Liquid smoke (optional)
Directions
Make a paste with the oil and seasonings. Generously coat the entire surface of the roast. I let mine sit for about an hour, but that’s not necessary. Preheat the oven or smoker to 225 degrees. I did mine in the smoker with pecan wood, but the oven would be fine. Low and slow. Insert a leave-in thermometer in the thickest part of the meat. When the internal temperature reaches 125 degrees, remove from the oven and let the meat rest for 35-40 minutes. This is for medium. If you prefer your meat a little more done, then leave it in the oven a bit longer.
A meat slicer would be best, but I just hand sliced and had probably one of the best French dips I have ever made.
