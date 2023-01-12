Roasting

Two 2-pound eye of rounds roasting to perfection in the air fryer.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Air fryers were on sale, and not just those tiny ones with a drawer that cooks only two pieces of chicken. The one I got is huge and can cook a whole meal for a large family. I didn't realize how important that air fryer would become, especially during the holidays.

The element to our oven died. It's an 8-year-old oven and it gets used constantly. It broke down a couple of weeks before the holidays and it took three tries ordering a replacement element before we finally got one. Needless to say, the air fryer came in handy. The whole family got a crash course in air frying various foods, from popcorn to pizza, and cookies to roasts.