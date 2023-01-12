Air fryers were on sale, and not just those tiny ones with a drawer that cooks only two pieces of chicken. The one I got is huge and can cook a whole meal for a large family. I didn't realize how important that air fryer would become, especially during the holidays.
The element to our oven died. It's an 8-year-old oven and it gets used constantly. It broke down a couple of weeks before the holidays and it took three tries ordering a replacement element before we finally got one. Needless to say, the air fryer came in handy. The whole family got a crash course in air frying various foods, from popcorn to pizza, and cookies to roasts.
Here’s an example of what I did with a couple eye of rounds:
Ingredients
2 2-pound eye of round roasts
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place the rounds on the baking sheet. Salt and pepper them and slide the baking sheet into the air fryer on a lower level.
Plug in and turn on the oven. Hit the roasting button, then start.
It goes through a lengthy preheat mode and then starts the cooking cycle. This is where you can adjust the temperature and cooking time.
My meat was still partially frozen so I cooked it at 400°F for about a half an hour, then lowered the temperature to 325°F for about two hours for a well done roast. I checked that the internal temperature was over 165°F with a meat thermometer.
After removing the baking sheet from the oven, I poured hot water in the pan to stir up the drippings for an au jus. I sliced it thinly and ate it on some homemade naan bread with pickled artichoke hearts.
