Sheet pan pancake

A sheet pan protein pancake made with a mixed fruit sauce using this year's locally-grown fruits.

What's easier than making pancakes? A sheet pan pancake is completely done in 15-20 minutes of baking time and serves everyone immediately. No waiting for the next stack of pancakes to be cooked.

I used about 2 cups of a fruit sauce made with a box of a variety of fruits we purchased from a local grower. The fruits were cleaned and cut, with the seeds and stones removed, but the skin was left on while cooking them, pretty much all day, until I was able to mash up the mixture into a thick sauce. Cinnamon and a bit of molasses was added, just to taste. It was like a colorful applesauce, delicious to eat just as-is.



