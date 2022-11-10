What's easier than making pancakes? A sheet pan pancake is completely done in 15-20 minutes of baking time and serves everyone immediately. No waiting for the next stack of pancakes to be cooked.
I used about 2 cups of a fruit sauce made with a box of a variety of fruits we purchased from a local grower. The fruits were cleaned and cut, with the seeds and stones removed, but the skin was left on while cooking them, pretty much all day, until I was able to mash up the mixture into a thick sauce. Cinnamon and a bit of molasses was added, just to taste. It was like a colorful applesauce, delicious to eat just as-is.
I bought a bulk package of protein pancake mix and followed the directions on the box for sheet pan pancakes. It comes with three inner bags of protein pancake mix.
Ingredients:
1 inside bag of 24 oz. protein flapjack and waffle mix
2 cups fruit sauce
1 cup oil
2 large eggs, beaten
2 cups cold water, as needed, to create a thick batter
Oil for greasing cookie sheet
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a large bowl, gently stir in two beaten eggs, fruit sauce, and oil into a packet of flapjack mix, slowly adding water until the mixture is thinned into a cake batter consistency.
Oil a large cookie sheet well, then pour and spread batter evenly into the pan. Cook for approximately 15-20 minutes or until nicely browned on the edges. Cut into squares and serve with butter and maple syrup, or any other toppings you may desire.
Since mine wasn't super sweet, we used some pieces as dunking bread for a pot of lentil soup I also made. It is reminiscent of corn bread, and is delicious sweet or savory.
