I remember having a shredded apple pie at a church picnic growing up. I was too young to ask for the recipe, so I have been trying to recreate the exact recipe ever since. I have not yet been able to find what it’s missing, but the one I make now is pretty good. It's one of my husband’s favorites.
As much as I love to cook, I have two things that I struggle with. One is bread and the other is pie crust. I cannot get either down. That doesn’t stop me from trying. Armed with a box of apples and bad weather I set out once again to make the perfect pie crust, which, in my opinion, can make or break a pie.
Make the crust about two hours ahead or the day before you intend to bake your pie.
Crust (makes two)
2 ½ C. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. sugar (optional)
½ C. cold butter cubed
½ C. cold lard (or shortening) cubed
3 Tbsp. ice water
1 Tbsp. white vinegar or vodka*
1 egg beaten
Pie filling
1 C. sugar
½ C. melted butter
3 Tbsp. flour
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
2 large eggs
4 medium sweet apples (3 cups shredded)
Directions:
In a food processor, add flour, salt, and sugar (if using) and pulse twice. Pulse until mixture is crumbly, and you still have large pieces of butter and lard. Drizzle ice water and vinegar/vodka and pulse a few more times, until the dough just starts to come together. Pour the mixture onto a clean counter and knead until it just comes together. DO NOT OVER WORK. Divide in half, wrap in cling wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour. Remove from the refrigerator and roll out on a lightly floured surface or two pieces of parchment paper, rotating to keep the crust even and round. Set into a 9-inch pie pan and brush the bottom of the crust with a beaten egg (This will keep the bottom from getting soggy.) and return to the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
In a large bowl, whisk together all the filling ingredients except the apples. Once fully combined, fold in the apples. Pour into your pie crust and bake for 50-55 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
*I am in the process of making vanilla extract using vodka and vanilla beans. This is what I used in place of vinegar.
