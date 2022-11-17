Shredded apple pie

Shredded apple pie, shown here, is a family favorite. 

I remember having a shredded apple pie at a church picnic growing up. I was too young to ask for the recipe, so I have been trying to recreate the exact recipe ever since. I have not yet been able to find what it’s missing, but the one I make now is pretty good. It's one of my husband’s favorites.

As much as I love to cook, I have two things that I struggle with. One is bread and the other is pie crust. I cannot get either down. That doesn’t stop me from trying. Armed with a box of apples and bad weather I set out once again to make the perfect pie crust, which, in my opinion, can make or break a pie.



