I was given an ebelskiver pan quite a while ago, and have finally gotten the nerve to try it out. I watched multiple videos on the procedure and it seemed straightforward enough.
Aebelskivers or ebelskivers are basically stuffed pancakes that form cute little puff balls from the type of pan you use. The pan has seven little round pockets that puff up the batter similar to making a Yorkshire pudding.
I used fail-safe ingredients, bacon, ham and cheese, that stayed inside the batter. I think if I practice, I could stuff the ebelskivers with jam without it leaking out.
The ebelskivers are tasty and it's nice to just grab one and eat it like a doughnut or a fritter. They would be good for special occasions, like Christmas breakfast or a fancy brunch.
I used a protein pancake mix and filled them with meat and cheese for the savory, and bacon with real maple syrup for the sweet.
Tools
Kitchen shears
Ebelskiver pan
Tongs
Two butter knives, one for buttering the pan with dots of butter, the other for pushing down the stuffing and helping to turn the ebelskivers
One fork
Stuffing ingredients
Ham slice, chopped into one-fourth-inch pieces
Swiss cheese, chopped into one-fourth-inch pieces
Bacon, cut into one-half-inch pieces (use kitchen shears)
Half cup real maple syrup
Ingredients for each pan of ebelskivers
1 cup protein pancake mix
1 egg
Three-fourths cup water, approximately
1 tsp. butter, divided
7 tsp. stuffing (1 tsp. for each ebelskiver)
Directions
In separate pans, brown the bacon and ham until fully cooked. Set aside the ham, keeping it warm. Add the maple syrup to the bacon and let it simmer uncovered until it is reduced to a very thick, syrupy bacon-studded sauce. Remove from heat.
Preheat the ebelskiver pan on medium heat.
In a measuring cup with a spout, stir the egg and water into the protein pancake mix. Add additional water, if necessary to make a thick, yet still pourable batter.
Using a butter knife, add a dot of butter to each pocket, then pour the batter to the top of each pocket. Quickly top each ebelskiver with a teaspoon or so of the stuffing. (With the sweet maple bacon, be sure to get some syrup in there. With the savory ham and cheese, be sure the cheese is pushed in first to avoid leakage.) Using a separate butter knife, gently push the stuffing down into the center of each, covering the stuffing completely.
Using a fork, gently check to see if the ebelskivers are browning. When browned, stick the fork underneath each ebelskiver, and using the butter knife, carefully flip the ebelskivers over to brown on the other side.
(Note: The goal is to cook, stuff and flip each ebelskiver within two to three minutes, so that they puff-up and brown nicely without burning)
Continue mixing up additional batter, and adding any leftover batter into the next batch. Cook and stuff ebelskivers until the stuffing has been all used, using tongs to gently remove them to a plate.
Serve with additional syrup or eat them plain with a sprinkling of kosher salt.
