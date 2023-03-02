I often have giant bulk-sized pork loins in my freezer. They are cheaper than most meats, yet still high quality and so versatile. Usually they have a mix of light and dark meat. The dark meat adds flavor while the light is more meaty and chewy.
There can be a problem getting the meat to cook consistently throughout without drying out or getting tough. Often marinating will take care of that problem, along with slow cooking. This recipe is perfect for that bulk pork loin sitting in your freezer and produces a perfectly flavorful and tender meat for the best tacos ever.
I purchased a vertical meat spit stand skewer for my recipe, but it can also be made flat in a roasting pan in the oven. I am sure you could even use it on the barbecue, since traditionally that is its supposed origins. Apparently, Lebanese immigrant sheep farmers, who made lamb shawarma, used whatever cultural spices and meats in their new homes in Mexico. Thus, tacos al pastor was born.
Tools:
Vertical meat spit stand skewer(s) for oven use
Ingredients:
6 lbs. or more (approximately) large width pork loin, sliced thin
1 ripe pineapple, topped, bottomed, center-peeled, cored and diced
2 bunches cilantro, chopped
1 red onion, diced
1-7 oz. can chipotle chilis in adobo sauce
2-3 long-dried guajillo chilis
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
1 pkg. corn tortillas
1 cup lard for frying
Directions:
For the marinade, blend chipotle chilis, salt, one cup diced fresh pineapple and dried guajillo chilis in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add the sliced pork and marinade to a large bowl and coat thoroughly.
Place the bottom of the pineapple on the skewer first. Set up the meat spit in an oven roasting pan or baking sheet, then string the edges of the pork onto the skewer, working your way up in a spiral pattern, firmly pushing the meat down as you go.
Any extra meat can be placed in the pan and topped with diced pineapple.
You may roast the pineapple top in the pan, if you like, and place it on top as garnish when serving.
Completely cover the pan and vertical skewer with foil and bake for two hours at 325°F. Remove the foil, add a cup or two of water to the bottom of the pan and turn up the heat to 450°F to continue browning until it reaches the desired color. Insert a thermometer in the center of the thickest part. It is done when it reaches above 165°F.
Heat corn tortillas in a pan until warmed through and pliable. Serve each tortilla with slices of meat, onion, cilantro and pineapple. More chipotle chilis can be served as a garnish for those spicy-hot chili lovers.
