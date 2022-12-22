I often hear of families making tons and tons of tamales at Christmas and I envy their assembly line production, generating gifts of tamales for all.
I still remember my first tamale. I had no idea how to eat it, but I remember being very hungry and I figured it out rather quickly. The taste was so good and it satiated that famished child well. We were traveling and I was weary, so I immediately fell asleep afterwards.
My grandmother was visiting from Colorado and since we lived pretty close to Tijuana (three hours away) she wanted to cross the border. I remember getting colorful blankets, and my sister and I received cute plaster donkey banks with a velvet coating. Mine was blue and hers was pink. I also remember a discussion taking place between the vendor and my parents, grandmother included, about the tamales. It was all taking too long and I remember crying and pleading for any sustenance, and being handed the tamale.
My family and I bought tamales many times, not caring about the cost. But later, and as a mother of three hungry children, I decided if we wanted tamales, I would have to make them myself. I followed the directions on the back of the masa package. My first tamales turned out pretty good, but it took forever to cook them and we were all dying to taste them.
It is a very involved process and I have learned to cook the meat the day before, unless I want to get up at 5 a.m. to have tamales for an early dinner.
I still pretty much just follow whatever recipe I can find and doctor it up to my liking.
Tamales are like brownies. Everyone has their own opinion on what makes a good brownie and tamales are just as complicated. Do you like your masa thick or thin? Do you like it dry and more grainy or do you like it fluffy? Well, I like mine just in the middle, "just right," like Goldilocks.
Don't get me wrong, if you give me a tamale, I will eat it with no complaints. But if I'm going to make my own I will make it just the way I like it, and you should, too.
Tools
Giant tamale pot: go for the big one or you will regret it later. You can never make too many tamales.
Ingredients
Masa
Lard or tallow
Dried corn husks
Meat: a big beef roast, or bulk size pork loin, or chicken. Preferably use fat-trimmed and boneless meat for easy cooking, but use whatever you like.
Mexican tamale spice pouch: typical spices are salt, pepper, nutmeg, bay leaves, dried chili, coriander, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and sage.
Optional: tomato paste
Directions
The day before, put your meat into a heavy bottomed stock pot with a few inches of water and cook it until it shreds easily. This is at least three to five hours, depending on what meat you chose. When the meat is close to getting done, add your tamale spice packet. Use a coffee grinder to grind up the spices or tie them up in a spice bag. If necessary, add more water to avoid burning the bottom. When you are able to shred the meat easily, you may add tomato paste if you like. Remove from the heat to cool, stir well and put it in the fridge for your tamale making adventure tomorrow.
Early in the morning, follow the directions on the masa package or find a tamale recipe online.
Soak and clean the corn husks in boiling water.
Basically, you will add hot water or stock, melted lard/tallow and salt to the masa. Mine has the consistency of a fluffy playdough, so I make sure it is wetter and has a good amount of lard. Just add more water or more masa to get your consistency right.
If you like a drier masa, use less lard.
Open the husks up and put the prepared masa inside and flatten it. If you like thick or thin masa on your tamales, this is where you make it happen. Spoon the meat filling in and seal it up by folding the sides in first, then the bottom up. Set the tamales in your tamale steamer. Be sure to add water to the bottom. Create each one and put all of them standing up, leaning against each other, forming a circle in the pot. When you have filled the pot, turn the heat on high and get it boiling. Reduce heat to a good simmer and put on the lid. Check periodically and add more boiling water if needed.
After three hours of cooking, pull a center tamale out gently with a pair of long tongs. If it feels squishy, don't remove it yet. The tamales are done when they are firm enough to gently pull them out. Remove one, open it and check it. You may cook them longer if you like firmer tamales.
I usually wrap them in foil and give them to people while they're still hot. Hot tamale!