I often hear of families making tons and tons of tamales at Christmas and I envy their assembly line production, generating gifts of tamales for all.

I still remember my first tamale. I had no idea how to eat it, but I remember being very hungry and I figured it out rather quickly. The taste was so good and it satiated that famished child well. We were traveling and I was weary, so I immediately fell asleep afterwards.



