Mexican platter

A version of a Mexican platter is shown, with two tacos, two enchiladas, beans, rice, with salsa, sour cream, lime, and avocado.

I have eaten at quite a few Mexican restaurants in California and in Washington state. While they are all good in their own way, I have my own preference, and that is what this Mexican platter is: Mexican food, cooked my way, the way I like it.

It takes some doing, organizational skills, and planning, but it is definitely worth it.



