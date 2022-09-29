I have eaten at quite a few Mexican restaurants in California and in Washington state. While they are all good in their own way, I have my own preference, and that is what this Mexican platter is: Mexican food, cooked my way, the way I like it.
It takes some doing, organizational skills, and planning, but it is definitely worth it.
Plan on multiple days if you only have a few hours per day to work on your platter. If you have a full day to create your platter, it's doable and is the preferred method so everything is fresh, but I suggest you do your shopping early because you will need time to prepare this wonderful masterpiece.
The meat, rice, beans, salsa, and enchiladas can all be prepared ahead of time. You may put the enchiladas, rice, and beans on an oven-safe platter to warm in the oven while you make the tacos and prepare any last minute ingredients.
Tip: Do not salt or flavor the meat, beans, or rice while cooking them. This gives depth to the dish when tasting the final platter. There should be layers of distinct flavors and textures.
Also, get double the amount of corn tortillas you need because you will use them for the tacos and the enchiladas.
As far as how much to get, it all depends on how many people you will serve and the chef's prerogative. Chef's prerogative is adding or discarding whatever you like. For example, no lettuce on the tacos, even though many restaurants include lettuce.
Ingredients:
Tomatoes
Jalapenos
Cilantro
Limes
Garlic
Red onion
Avocados
Apple cider vinegar
Water
Salt
Chili powder
Garlic powder
Annatto
Corn tortillas
Lard
Flour
Uncooked pinto beans
Uncooked rice
Butter
Sour cream
Extra sharp, high quality Cheese
Medium cheddar cheese
Mexican cheese
Uncooked beef roast
Optional:
Green onion
Radishes
Cinnamon
Directions:
Start cooking the beans according to the directions on the package. Be sure to stir and check often and add more hot water if necessary. The goal is to eventually boil the beans down until a small amount of liquid is left in the bottom and to mash the beans into a thick paste. Add a few spoonfuls of lard for taste. The Mexican cheese will be melted onto the top when served.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Put a nice-sized beef roast in a roasting pan or Dutch oven with a few cups of water. Add the lid and cook until it is still juicy and falls apart easily. Keep the meat warming on low when it’s done, until it is taco time.
Make the salsa by chopping up all the fresh vegetables except the limes and the avocados. A good ratio is 10 ripe tomatoes, 3 cloves garlic, 5 jalapenos, 1 bunch cilantro, and 1 small red onion, but make it yours by adding or subtracting to your taste. Then add plenty of salt and a few splashes of apple cider vinegar. Squeeze a few limes into the salsa, stirring well. There should be a good salty lime taste. If not, add more!
Next is the rice, which will also give you the opportunity to make horchata, aka rice water. Boil a good amount of water, and when it comes to a roiling boil, stir in the rice. Use a good metal spoon or spatula to scrape the rice from the bottom and stir often. When the rice has softened, with no hard bits, remove from the heat to cool. Pour the rice mixture through a large sieve, collecting all of the rice water into a large pitcher. You may add lots of cinnamon to it to make a delicious beverage, which is good hot or ice cold.
Slowly melt a fair amount of butter in a pan. Add in the drained rice and lightly sprinkle ground annatto over it. Stir well and, if necessary, add more annatto to it until the rice turns a nice orange color. Annatto is very strong, so don't overdo it.
The enchiladas can be made individually or in a large pan. Warm the tortillas until they are pliable and can be folded without tearing. Stuff each tortilla with a cut length of medium cheddar cheese. You will pour on the sauce and either bake it in the oven in a large glass pan at 325° until the cheese is melted, or place it on individual oven-safe plates along with the beans and rice.
The enchilada sauce uses a roux and is similar to making a gravy.
Warm a pan on medium-low heat. Melt and brown a good amount of butter. Slowly sprinkle flour, garlic powder and chili powder into the butter until it is a thick paste. Add water to the pan slowly, stirring constantly until the paste has thinned into a nice sauce-like consistency.
For the tacos, fry the corn tortillas on medium-high heat in small amounts of lard until crispy. Use two tongs to hold the tortilla open while you fry it into a taco shape. Add lard as needed and continue frying tortillas until you have two for each platter.
Plate your food with two tacos filled with shredded beef, grated extra sharp cheddar cheese, and fresh salsa. Add beans with melted Mexican cheese, rice, and 2 cheese enchiladas to the platter. Dollop sour cream and serve with avocado, lime, and a side bowl of salsa.