When I make pinto beans, I cook a huge 5-gallon soup pot and then freeze most of them. We use them for bean and cheese burritos, which is a favorite of the family, bean soup with cold butter and sourdough, bean dip, barbecue baked beans with cornbread or just as an addition to various recipes that call for a little more oomph.
My mom made the best bean soup with ham hocks. For some reason, pork and beans mesh together seamlessly and deliciously.
If you aren't very hungry when you start cooking beans, you will be. The delicious smell of beans cooking all day will leave your mouth watering, tummy growling, and everyone constantly asking, "Are they done yet?"
It's nice to have beans in the freezer. If you know you're going to use them, just get them out a day ahead of time and let them thaw in the refrigerator. However, I have thrown some completely frozen bean soup into a heavy bottomed soup pot with a few inches of water and had steaming bowls of soup served within 30 minutes.
This tostada recipe uses frozen bean soup, but canned refried beans will substitute nicely.
Tools
Tongs
Deep, heavy-bottomed frying pan or Dutch oven
Baking sheet
Ingredients
2 lbs. ground beef
2 quarts pinto bean soup
4-6 cups lard
24 large sized corn tortillas
Salt to sprinkle
Bag of salad
Tomatoes, chopped
Radishes, cleaned
Grated cheese (I used mozzarella.)
Various hot sauces
Directions
Start warming the lard on low in a deep, heavy-bottomed frying pan or Dutch oven.
Start browning the ground beef. Stir the meat and let it cook until well done and nicely browned for the best flavor.
Start heating up the beans on high heat in a separate pan. Stir as often as necessary to keep them from burning, letting the liquid reduce until the beans thicken.
Add the beans to the meat, cover and let them simmer on low, stirring periodically.
Fry each tortilla on medium-high heat until it turns a golden brown color and is completely crispy in the center. Remove each one to a baking sheet. Salt each one well and keep them all in the oven on warm while you continue frying.
Assemble the tostadas by spreading a scoop of the meat/bean mixture on the tortilla, then add the toppings of lettuce, cheese, tomato, and hot sauce. Serve with radishes.
