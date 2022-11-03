Bowl of buttered worms. Pot of spiced blood sauce. Finger food tray. Bloody eyeball pie.
This is not for the faint-hearted or queasy stomachs. But those who get past the description will be rewarded with a meal fit for anyone looking to balance those sweets and candy from the night of costumes, tricks, and treats — with food to revive the spooks.
It warms the blood to serve everything hot, especially with the usual bone-chilling Waterville weather. Let the kids help make the finger food tray and let them butter the slimy bowl of worms. Go easy on the sugar in the eyeball pie or use none (for the cherries are sweet enough by themselves).
Depending on the time devoted to this morbid menu, I make my famous spaghetti sauce (previously featured here) or just grab a few cans of tomato sauce and spice it up. I have been known to add meatballs when I'm feeling particularly adventurous, while being rather vague to my captive diners about the meat’s origins. Chef's prerogative always goes.
Ingredients:
Low-carb spaghetti pasta
Butter
Cans of tomato sauce
Garlic powder
Italian seasoning
Optional: pre-made meatballs
Cans of vienna sausage
Slivered almonds
Ketchup
Mustard
Worcestershire sauce
Pre-made pie crust
Frozen unsweetened cherries
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375°. Pour the cherries into the crust. Add the top crust, poking a hole in the center for venting. Cover the edges of the pie crust with foil and cook for about an hour, until nicely browned. Let cool before serving.
While the pie is baking, use a tray to make "fingers" using the vienna sausages, with the slivered almonds as fingernails. Mix a cocktail sauce to your taste with ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce.
Boil the pasta past al-dente. You want moist, squishy, slimy spaghetti. Don't worry, it still tastes fine and will add to the special Halloween effects. It's all about presentation and the experience.
Warm the tomato sauce until bubbling, and stir in a light sprinkling of spices. This is where you add in the meatballs, if you've opted-in. Cover and let the sauce simmer.
Drain the pasta and butter it well to keep it from sticking. Cover and keep warm.
You may warm the finger tray or serve cold at your discretion. Serving them warm with hot cocktail sauce is especially unnerving. As mentioned before, presentation is everything, and as you serve the food, it is important to tell your guests what it is with ghastly descriptive words of your imaginative choosing.
