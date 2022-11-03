IMG_20171031_190708.jpg

A handwritten Halloween dinner menu is shown. 

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond
IMG_20171031_160415.jpg

Vienna sausage "fingers" with slivered almond "nails," smothered in a cocktail sauce.

Bowl of buttered worms. Pot of spiced blood sauce. Finger food tray. Bloody eyeball pie.

This is not for the faint-hearted or queasy stomachs. But those who get past the description will be rewarded with a meal fit for anyone looking to balance those sweets and candy from the night of costumes, tricks, and treats — with food to revive the spooks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?