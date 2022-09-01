I absolutely love croissants. This version of a Waldorf salad uses tuna instead of chicken and pairs perfectly with Swiss cheese. The romaine lettuce is used as the "bowl" to capture the juices. It keeps your croissant from getting soggy. It's a perfect lunch, or even dinner, on a hot summer day. Though it’s surprisingly filling, it still leaves you feeling light, energetic, and ready for some summer fun!
Ingredients:
1 pkg croissants
1 jar dill pickles
1 head romaine lettuce, separated
1 pkg swiss cheese, sliced
Tuna filling ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup dijon mustard
1 tsp curry powder
1 Tbsp capers
1 tsp pepper
4 - 5oz. cans tuna
1 shallot, chopped
1 granny smith apple, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
½ cup walnuts, broken
¼ cup dill relish
Directions:
Mix all the tuna filling ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well.
Put croissants on a baking sheet and broil each side for about a minute until lightly toasted. Slice the croissants in half lengthwise. Place a leaf of romaine on the bottom half and scoop tuna filling into it. Then top with a slice of Swiss cheese. Place the top of the croissant and cut the sandwich in half. Serve with dill pickles and chopped romaine on the side.
