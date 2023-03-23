I often watch Korean dramas with the subtitles on so I can listen to the rich Korean language with the drama unfolding before me. I love their clothing and their elaborate meals. The foods they prepare are sumptuous and eaten with great relish.

Yakgwa

Freshly made yakgwa, aka Korean fried, layered cookies, drenched in honey and sprinkled with sesame seeds, cool and dry on parchment paper.

The favorite food of the main hero in the last show I watched was yakgwa, aka Korean fried layered cookies. He said they made him strong and his mother always prepared baskets of them for his mandatory journeys, training sessions, and his many side adventures. It seems he always had some in his pockets or displayed on his table at home and at school.



