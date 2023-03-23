I often watch Korean dramas with the subtitles on so I can listen to the rich Korean language with the drama unfolding before me. I love their clothing and their elaborate meals. The foods they prepare are sumptuous and eaten with great relish.
The favorite food of the main hero in the last show I watched was yakgwa, aka Korean fried layered cookies. He said they made him strong and his mother always prepared baskets of them for his mandatory journeys, training sessions, and his many side adventures. It seems he always had some in his pockets or displayed on his table at home and at school.
Of course, I had to make them to see if they were as delicious as they made them seem on the show. They are! They remind me of a thick, crunchy graham cracker. Covered in ginger flavored honey and topped with sesame seeds makes for the ultimate flavor and gooey goodness to dub this a perfect treat.
The recipe calls for soju (a Korean alcohol) but I couldn't find any locally. Sake (Japanese alcohol) can be used as a replacement. I used an unfiltered one that was very tasty.
Tools
Rolling pin
Small cookie cutter
Parchment paper
Metal strainer ladle
Ingredients
Light oil for frying 1- to 2-inch-deep in a small heavy-bottomed pan
¼ cup sesame seeds, for sprinkling
Dough
3 cups all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. salt
⅓ cup sesame oil
⅔ cup sake, plus more to moisten flour into a firm dough ball (I used almost all of a small 300ml bottle of unfiltered sake.)
⅓ cup honey
Syrup
2 cups honey
¼ cup water
1 to 2 Tbsp. ginger powder
Directions
Mix the dough by adding the oil to the flour and salt until fully incorporated. Stir the ⅓ cup honey and ⅔ cup sake together in a measuring cup, until the honey is dissolved completely. Then add it into the flour mixture and stir well until it forms a dough ball. If necessary, add additional sake if the dough is too dry. Set aside.
Start heating the frying oil to medium-low while you make the syrup.
For the syrup, add the honey and water to a non-stick sauce pan and bring to a boil. Stir in the ginger and let simmer for a minute. Reduce heat to as low as possible, just to keep it warm.
Roll out the dough to about ⅓-inch thick. Cut into diamond shapes or use a cookie cutter to make flower shapes. (I made heart shapes.)
Fry each biscuit on both sides until golden brown. Dip them into the syrup, coating both sides. Set them on parchment paper to cool and sprinkle with sesame seeds immediately.
Keep in a cool, dry place for a few days, if they last that long. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer in airtight containers.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone