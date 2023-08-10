I have never made yeast waffles, so I was very excited to try them. Most people recommend making the batter and letting it sit on the counter overnight for the best tasting, more flavorful waffles. I opted for making a 1-hour rise waffle mix and two fridge-rising batters. I made three batches total, one batter to make and eat right away, another for 24 hours in the fridge, and, just because I'm curious, the other batter for a 48-hour fridge rise.
All of the waffles were delicious at each of their stages. The taste was similar, but the texture was different for each batch.
The first batch made thick, very doughy waffles, almost like a good, chewy bread. I made a quick 5-minute apricot jam with no sugar to put on mine, and the tanginess of the apricots made a perfect pairing.
For the second batch, I added a cup of milk along with the eggs, baking powder, and salt to see if the waffles would be crispier. The waffles were thinner, but definitely not crispier. My sister made a chicken and guacamole "sandwich" with her waffles.
And last, but certainly not least the third batch seemed to have shrunk quite a bit in the fridge, so it made a few less waffles. The texture of the dough was less sticky. The waffles were very delicate, and the texture reminded me of a good baguette.
My sister made a waffle "pizza" out of hers with ground pork, shredded cheese and pasta sauce.
If you love yeast breads and waffles, definitely give this 3-day/3-batch recipe a try. If you don't have a lot of waffle-loving family and friends to help you eat them, you can always freeze them.
Yeast Waffles
Tools:
3-4 quart mixing bowls with lids
Thermometer
Waffle iron
1 cup scoop for measuring batter
Ingredients:
1-2 Tbsp butter for greasing
1 cup milk for batch #2
For each bowl –
1 Tbsp sugar
½ cup filtered water
2 tsp yeast
1 stick butter
2 cups whole milk
3 cups flour
2 eggs
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp kosher salt
Directions:
Line up the bowls on the counter. Add the sugar and water to each bowl and stir well. Next, mix in the yeast and let it sit until the yeast becomes bubbly and foamy.
While waiting for the yeast, start melting a stick of butter in a small saucepan. When the butter is melted, remove from the heat and stir in the 2 cups of milk. Let cool until the mixture is lower than 110°. Measure 3 cups of flour into one of the yeast bowls, add the cooled milk mixture and stir well. Place the lid on the first bowl and set aside to rise in a warm place for about an hour.
Continue the same process with the second and third bowls, letting each rise for an hour, then placing them in the refrigerator to continue a slow-rise.
Immediately before using the dough for cooking the waffles, stir in the salt, baking powder and two beaten eggs. Stir well to incorporate the ingredients fully. (For batch #2, add 1 cup milk to the eggs).
Heat up the waffle iron to medium-high. Place pea-sized dabs of butter around the waffle iron and approximately ¾ cup batter.
The batter is somewhat sticky, so be sure to press down firmly on the waffle iron and brown them well.
You may keep the waffles warm in the oven until you are done. Use parchment paper to wrap or separate each waffle for freezing or for serving at a later time.
