I absolutely love zucchini. I have had it baked, fried, grilled, sautéed, and as a noodle. I remember growing up waiting for that first one to come off the vine. My mom would slice it, dip it in an egg wash, roll it in seasoned flour and fry it in bacon grease. Top it with a little fresh squeezed lemon juice and we kids were fighting over a vegetable.
But what do you do when you have zucchini for days? You’ve baked the bread and made the cookies. You’ve even shared with your neighbors so much that they run when they see you coming. Let’s face it, a zucchini plant is a gift that keeps giving.
I started making these fritters as an alternative to fried zucchini. I’ve tweaked the recipe over the years, depending on my mood. I have added bacon or onions and sometimes topped with a white gravy.
Ingredients:
3 TBS of oil of choice (I used avocado oil.)
2 C shredded zucchini (about 2 large)
1 C panko breadcrumbs
2 eggs
½ C grated parmesan (Pre-grated from the store is fine.)
1/3 C shredded mozzarella cheese
1 ½ tsp garlic powder
1 ½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
Directions:
Grate zucchini and squeeze out as much liquid as you can by hand. You also can put the grated zucchini in cheese cloth and twist it.
Transfer the zucchini to a bowl and add the remaining ingredients except oil and mix well.
Preheat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Scoop out the mixture (I used a cookie scoop to make them a uniformed size.) and shape with your hands. Think pancake-like.
Cook for four to five minutes depending on size and gently flip.
Remove from heat and place on a paper towel to absorb any excess grease.
Cool slightly and enjoy!
Note: You may need more oil if cooking a large batch.
