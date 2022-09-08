Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Zucchini fritters

Zucchini fritters, shown here, are another way to use up extra zucchini. 

I absolutely love zucchini. I have had it baked, fried, grilled, sautéed, and as a noodle. I remember growing up waiting for that first one to come off the vine. My mom would slice it, dip it in an egg wash, roll it in seasoned flour and fry it in bacon grease. Top it with a little fresh squeezed lemon juice and we kids were fighting over a vegetable.

But what do you do when you have zucchini for days? You’ve baked the bread and made the cookies. You’ve even shared with your neighbors so much that they run when they see you coming. Let’s face it, a zucchini plant is a gift that keeps giving.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?