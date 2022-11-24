This year, I planted my Waterville-grown 1,500-year-old cave beans from last year's beans/seeds. They are pole beans, so I grew them in last year's pea pots and used the same in-ground trellises. I had really high hopes, but the weather didn't cooperate. It could have been because they were in pots. It's possible they were just too cramped. They ended up just sitting there all season, making gorgeous leaves and vines, but didn't even get flowers until early October.
The plants were bright green and climbed well. I had tall posts and string for them to climb in an area that was sunny most of the day. The wind and heat was pretty harsh a couple times throughout the growing season and I had to put some of the vines back up.
Last year, I used the beans with the three sisters method; they grew-up my corn stalks and loved having the pumpkin plants nearby. It truly was a symbiotic relationship and I was pleased with the results. Even our Waterville soil didn't seem to deter any of them. I will do this again next year, hopefully with the same or better results. There is a reason natives have been using this method. I am witness to this, since last year gave me great results both in the Community Garden and in my garden.
Late October, we were finally able to eat a few absolutely delicious green beans. I mean, there's nothing like freshly picked, freshly steamed and put-on-a-dinner plate green beans. Each bean has so much flavor, and a mouthfeel with sublime texture. It seems each bean has its own character and I definitely savor each bean as I pick it up with my fork and revel in joy knowing it was grown by my own hand.
