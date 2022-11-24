Beans

1,500-year-old cave beans, from last year's Waterville-grown beans, produce a few handfuls of beans at season's end.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

This year, I planted my Waterville-grown 1,500-year-old cave beans from last year's beans/seeds. They are pole beans, so I grew them in last year's pea pots and used the same in-ground trellises. I had really high hopes, but the weather didn't cooperate. It could have been because they were in pots. It's possible they were just too cramped. They ended up just sitting there all season, making gorgeous leaves and vines, but didn't even get flowers until early October.

The plants were bright green and climbed well. I had tall posts and string for them to climb in an area that was sunny most of the day. The wind and heat was pretty harsh a couple times throughout the growing season and I had to put some of the vines back up.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?