This is the second in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
One thing a lot of us have been doing is taking more walks. At any given time of the day or evening, you will see joggers, people walking their dogs, serious athletes running for miles and miles, and moms pushing their babies in strollers.
As you wander about the town, you will notice the new permanent results of the pandemic. Many residents have turned their lush green lawns into mini orchards and vegetable gardens. Among these gardens are veritable playgrounds. I have noticed brand new trampolines; swing sets; pools; and brightly colored waterpark-style inflatables, both large and small.
At night, Waterville becomes a wonderland of lights. Backyards flourish with outdoor cooking centers, barbecues, and cushy chairs nestled together around fire pits. Outdoor lights are hung and glorious plants are strewn about, adding dashes of color here and there.
Many are not only spending time with their families, but are also investing in their homes and properties. As I wander about, I hear the sounds of saws, drills, backhoes and hammers. It is all like the background symphony from a really good movie.
I also see spectacular gardens that surely would have produced the winners of first prize ribbons at the now canceled fair. Huge squash plants that are so dark green they are hard to distinguish from the dark earth in which they are planted. Pears in an array of colors, including a deep purple.
Staples like corn and potatoes have done well this year. I suppose they liked the cooler weather we had at first, before visibly growing overnight during our recent “grow week” where every day is hot and the nights are balmy. That's the week that you water like heck and pull weeds like crazy. The pumpkin flowers blossom, the strawberries send out new runners that cover as much ground as possible, and the apples expand as if by magic.
Everywhere you look in Waterville you see much activity. Busy as the bees that influence all life, and it is good!