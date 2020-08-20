Our pond was created back in 2014 from an old hot tub. That same year (my family's first year here in Waterville), I was out watering my vegetable garden next to the pond and a blue dragonfly hovered in front of me for several minutes.
I was in awe and thought that it would be nice if there were more dragonflies.
In 2019, we had proof that dragonfly eggs had been laid in our pond. Nymph shells were found on the underside of the water lily pads. Apparently, dragonfly nymphs can take as many as four years to grow.
The shells were intact and I half expected a dragonfly to crawl out. We were able to donate the shells to the Waterville Public Library, serendipitously coinciding with their summer program study on bugs.
Our pond has local cattails, mosquito fish and two different colors of water lilies (fuchsia and white). This year, we’ve added feeder goldfish, which are doing well.