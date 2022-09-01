Purchase Access

Alliums

Elephant garlic, shallots and Egyptian Walking onions are shown here.

My four raised beds have been taken over! They were originally used to grow potatoes, and one year I had a variety of plants in them, including tomato, marigold, and a few volunteer purple potatoes leftover from the previous season.

Last year, toward the end of the growing season, I was given Egyptian walking onions and shallots, so it was easiest to pop them into the empty raised beds.



