My four raised beds have been taken over! They were originally used to grow potatoes, and one year I had a variety of plants in them, including tomato, marigold, and a few volunteer purple potatoes leftover from the previous season.
Last year, toward the end of the growing season, I was given Egyptian walking onions and shallots, so it was easiest to pop them into the empty raised beds.
Before winter, I planted elephant garlic and regular garlic cloves around the edges, which came up nicely in the spring. If you have never eaten fresh garlic from the garden, definitely try it. It is difficult to describe the difference between dried and fresh. I do like both, but fresh has a distinct flavor all its own and is less harsh than the traditional dried garlic bulbs.
This spring, I was given chives, Inchelium garlic, and more shallots. It was still a little cold and frosty, so I just stuck them in my raised bins along with all the other alliums that seemed to like the location and soil.
Now my bins are allium bins. The only alliums I haven't tried growing are shallots, aka green onions, and leeks. I do have the native plant called nodding onions in there, which could be considered a type of leek — those thick, giant green-onion-looking things that are delicious in a cream of potato leek soup.
Alliums include hundreds of species and are of the genus monocotyledonous. Devote a section of your garden to flavorful, delicious alliums. Many gardeners just throw bulbs around willy-nilly in late fall, everywhere and anywhere, really, to help keep pests out. And you will enjoy having all the extra flavor at arm’s reach to add to your recipes. They really are so much better freshly picked from the garden. If onions and garlic are just too much for you, I recommend shallots. Shallots are truly delightful! They’re not as strong, but still flavorful, and are wonderful in tuna salad.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone