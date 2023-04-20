Community Garden Series

Jacque Clements displays the perfect bird house for mountain bluebirds at the first Community Garden Series of the year April 15 at the Waterville Community Garden, 225 W. Ash St.

It was a beautiful spring morning at the Waterville Community Garden, as we all gathered together for the first Community Garden Series of the year.

The event at 225 W. Ash St. started off with a honey-tasting, where we guessed each type of honey. Kat Russell curated with charts and details on the types, colors and varieties of honey in spectrums I never knew existed. The first honey was a local canola (my guess was wildflower), with mesquite next (my guess was sage) and lastly, a citrusy orange blossom (I guessed it right.).

Bluebird

A mountain bluebird nests in a bluebird box. Jacque Clements, gardener and long-time Waterville resident, said Saturday that a passion of hers began with a bluebird.
image0 (4).jpeg

Mountain bluebird eggs in a bluebird box. 
image3.jpeg

A mountain bluebird sits on a log. 


