It was a beautiful spring morning at the Waterville Community Garden, as we all gathered together for the first Community Garden Series of the year.
The event at 225 W. Ash St. started off with a honey-tasting, where we guessed each type of honey. Kat Russell curated with charts and details on the types, colors and varieties of honey in spectrums I never knew existed. The first honey was a local canola (my guess was wildflower), with mesquite next (my guess was sage) and lastly, a citrusy orange blossom (I guessed it right.).
Sixteen people attended (including myself) and everyone shared their love of gardening as we went around in a circle introducing ourselves. Tea and snacks were enjoyed, along with laughter and great conversation.
The main event was speaker Jacque Clements, gardener and long-time Waterville resident. She spoke about a passion of hers that began with a bird.
"When I moved to the edge of city limits, I noticed a bluebird on my fence and set up my first box, which has been occupied by mountain bluebirds ever since," she said.
She also had 100 dahlia plants in her garden last season.
"A dahlia is actually a tuber that may be dug in areas where the ground freezes,” she said. “You store them and replant in the springtime. They proliferate each year; 'the bunny rabbits of the flower world.' The early snow hampered the number of tubers I was able to dig and store from last fall but past seasons I’ve had over 600."
She spoke in depth on mountain bluebirds, but will be back in September to cover dahlias.
Jacque relayed much information regarding mountain bluebirds, specifically on caring for them by incorporating mountain bluebird houses on your land. There are detailed instructions at the North American Bluebird Society, nabluebirdsociety.org, for all aspects of getting involved, which she recommends.
"Maintain it. Monitor it." is her very important mantra for anyone who decides to house mountain bluebirds.
Surprising news was the destruction caused by the invasive house sparrows.
Jacque said they kill many of native species.
"I have had several clutches of mountain bluebird nests destroyed by house sparrows,” she said. I have a strong message to those who have feeding stations where the invasive house sparrows come to feed (and) to be a good steward(s) to our native birds by monitoring and controlling these invasive birds."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone