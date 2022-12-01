I will always remember the first time I saw an autumn crocus. It was in our yard, here in Waterville, and it seemed to magically pop up overnight in October. I was stunned. I didn't know much about plants back then and I still have plenty to learn.
I mean, it was October. Everything else looked like it was getting ready for winter. The leaves were falling from the trees, and it was getting downright cold. I still wasn't used to how cold it gets up here on the Waterville Plateau. It really blew my mind to see this beautiful flower in our yard, thriving and telling the whole world, “Hey, Mother Nature's got one last show before we go night-night for our long winter's nap.”
There are spring crocuses, as well as autumn crocuses. I planted over 100 bulbs this autumn, of which there were about 25 spring crocuses. I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am for this spring. Before that, I had only planted a few bulbs since being here. Most of the bulbs were previously planted and have come up on their own. I think I'm in love with bulbs. They are just so easy and beautiful. Even garlic bulbs are on my list.
After researching my little flower, I am more confused than ever. It is called crocus, but it's not really a crocus: it's a Colchicum autumnale. Other names for it are meadow saffron, or naked ladies. It is a lily relative, while true crocuses belong to the iris family. True crocuses include the spring-blooming varieties that pop up at winter’s end, fall-blooming species, and the Saffron Crocus, which can be used in cooking.
The description chart says that both true crocus and colchicum grow from corms. Corms at their center are solid tissue. Bulbs are immature layers of leaves.
Crocuses have narrow grass-like foliage that can appear in summer or spring; the flowers are daintier, with fewer flowers per corm, and need a warmer zone (6-10).
Colchicum have large, floppy leaves that appear in spring. The flowers are larger, with five to 10 stalks, each bearing a flower, and can tolerate the colder winters of zones 4-10.
So they are not truly bulbs, and are not truly crocuses. So true with gardening… you certainly learn something new every day.
