Crocus

One of the beautiful surprises in October are autumn crocuses.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I will always remember the first time I saw an autumn crocus. It was in our yard, here in Waterville, and it seemed to magically pop up overnight in October. I was stunned. I didn't know much about plants back then and I still have plenty to learn.

I mean, it was October. Everything else looked like it was getting ready for winter. The leaves were falling from the trees, and it was getting downright cold. I still wasn't used to how cold it gets up here on the Waterville Plateau. It really blew my mind to see this beautiful flower in our yard, thriving and telling the whole world, “Hey, Mother Nature's got one last show before we go night-night for our long winter's nap.”



