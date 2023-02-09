When I first saw the whole shaded banyan tree area, I thought it was a mini-forest situated perfectly on the coast of Maui. I was then told that it wasn't a forest, but was all one tree. I'm sure my jaw dropped. I was astonished! My first question was, "How?"
Ficus benghalensis, or the banyan, is a fig tree. It finds a host tree and germinates in the crevices. It is actually an epiphyte. Epiphytes are a long, unbelievable, and scary list of plants that I had no idea even existed.
The banyan is also called a strangler fig, or a walking tree. Both names bring visions to my imagination that are not pleasant. We think of plants with words like nice, beautiful and friendly, but in reality their main goal, like everything else on earth, is survival. They will do whatever it takes to live, even to the detriment of other plants or trees.
As the banyan tree grows, it produces aerial roots. These are the signature banyan "roots" that make it look like the tree has several trunks. They hang down from the branches and will take root wherever they touch the ground.
Growing a banyan tree outdoors in Waterville is definitely out of the question. It needs a warm, moist climate year-round like the one in Maui, or in India, where the largest banyan tree lives.
Banyan trees may be grown as houseplants. The indoor environment is a perfect place for it to flourish. It is recommended to keep it pot-bound, but to up-size its pot every few years.
To keep the banyan from getting too large, the shoot tips can be pinched back. This helps to promote branching and will also control its size.
