The banyan tree in Lahaina, Maui, centered near the courthouse and Lahaina Harbor, is a marvelous specimen related to the mulberry. It is a ficus benghalensis, better known as a strangler fig.

When I first saw the whole shaded banyan tree area, I thought it was a mini-forest situated perfectly on the coast of Maui. I was then told that it wasn't a forest, but was all one tree. I'm sure my jaw dropped. I was astonished! My first question was, "How?"

Ficus benghalensis, or the banyan, is a fig tree. It finds a host tree and germinates in the crevices. It is actually an epiphyte. Epiphytes are a long, unbelievable, and scary list of plants that I had no idea even existed.



