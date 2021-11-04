Last autumn, I planted, if you could call it that, store-bought cloves of garlic. I actually just repurposed the rows of furrow gardening I had used for my pumpkins, and just dropped cloves of garlic wherever they landed and sprinkled the shallow trenches with a few bags of potting soil. It was fast and easy, and it yielded much spring garlic, called "garlic scapes.” I was able to thin the garlic out and still have plenty to leave to mature into bulbs, to be harvested in July.
I dub garlic, "the easiest thing to plant.” You can complicate it, if you like, by tending it and adding special mulch and fertilizer. But as an overwintered crop, it pretty much starts to root, then lies dormant throughout the cold autumn rains and the freezing winter snow up here on the Waterville Plateau.
I remember being very concerned about it throughout the winter. I couldn't even imagine anything surviving that cold covering of snow and freezing temperatures. Then I recalled that the wheat fields do. The more abundant the snow, the more abundant the harvest. So I relaxed and let nature take its course.
In the spring thaw, much to my surprise and utter delight, healthy garlic started sticking dark green stems out from the icy mud. The magic of gardening and growing things hit me. It all still amazes me.
This year, I bought two — cheap bags of garlic and a bag of elephant garlic — which I hear is more closely related to leeks than garlic — and got them planted at the beginning of October. Since then, we've had a few weeks of warmth after those few below 32 degree days of a Waterville freeze scare, so a few actually started sprouting. Note to self for next year: wait until the end of October!
