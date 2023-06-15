Waterville Wanderings | Caring for an injured butterfly

We found a Western Tiger Swallowtail with a small piece of its wing missing. We took it under our wing and nursed it back to health in our strawberry patch.
She looked like a female according to online descriptions, so we named her Fliga. We watched in awe as she learned quickly that we were there to help.
At first, she tried to flutter away, but she was too weak. We fed her sugar water and then honey water soaked into a sponge. She allowed us to gently unwind her proboscis into the sponge, and then she would take a nice long drink.
Over the 14 days we cared for her, we could visibly see a difference in a healthier more vibrant coloring to her wings and in her strength, as she was able to get around more easily from leaf to leaf.
Towards the end, we played hide-and-seek with her, peeking under each leaf, and when we found her she wouldn't try to get away. She was absolutely magnificent as she clung to the strawberry leaf, her wings spread out in all her glory.
We like to think she laid many eggs, and possible evidence of her babies are quite a few munched-on strawberry leaves. I used to curse when I saw leaves munched on, but now I see it a little differently.
We're hoping to see many more yellow flutter-bys in my garden. An experience like that makes one full of wonder and very appreciative of being able to have a garden. It's not only about growing plants, but becoming aware of the precious visitors and realizing that each moment spent in a garden can be truly life changing.
And what happened to Fliga? One day she was nowhere to be found among the strawberry leaves, though there was a Western Tiger Swallowtail flying about our heads, that same day!
