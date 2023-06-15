Waterville Wanderings | Caring for an injured butterfly

We named our Western Tiger Swallowtail "Fliga." To feed Fliga, her proboscis is unwound and gently inserted into a honey-soaked sponge.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

We found a Western Tiger Swallowtail with a small piece of its wing missing. We took it under our wing and nursed it back to health in our strawberry patch.

She looked like a female according to online descriptions, so we named her Fliga. We watched in awe as she learned quickly that we were there to help.



