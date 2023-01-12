I remember getting in a horrid argument with someone about whether green onions and chives were the same thing. My only experience with chives had been at a steakhouse on my baked potato: a sprinkle of dark bits topping a double scoop of sour cream. After the argument, I thought to myself, "I will go find out at the grocery store!"
Back then we didn't have the internet, where I could just pop in a question and find out immediately the difference between chives and a green onion. Back in those old days, most grocery stores had just the basics. Many specialty foods were reserved for fancy restaurants. Though I looked thoroughly throughout grocery stores, I only found green onions, no chives. Apparently, they were one of those foods reserved for high-end markets and were just not found at local grocery stores. I did find a small jar of some very expensive dried chives.
I do love the beauty of chives: slender, dark green with a mild onion taste. I can see why fancy restaurants use them. They are elegant. The green onion makes no apologies and can be a little overpowering compared to a chive. The onion is a completely different plant, but could be used interchangeably in recipes.
Late winter last year, I was visiting a neighbor. He asked if I had tried growing chives. I told him that I had wanted to, and had seen some beautiful specimens around the town. He quickly grabbed a shovel and dug up a large clump of a dark green spindly-leaved plant. I was aghast, since there was still snow on the ground. I immediately wondered how the uprooted chive would fare being transplanted when spring had definitely not sprung.
I brought it home and dug out a corner of a raised bed and got it back in the ground. I watered it and figured it would go into shock and die. Little did I know the resiliency of chives. Those chives thrived! They made themselves at home, spread out, blossomed and seeded that whole corner of the garden.
I am now anticipatory. I am expecting many chives to appear soon this spring from the many seeds those beautiful purple flowers made. I can't wait for the snow to melt in that corner of the raised bed to see if the chive plant was able to overwinter. Either way, the potential lies in wait.
