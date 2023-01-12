Chives

Last year's late winter transplant of chives from a neighbor thrive in a Waterville raised bed.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

I remember getting in a horrid argument with someone about whether green onions and chives were the same thing. My only experience with chives had been at a steakhouse on my baked potato: a sprinkle of dark bits topping a double scoop of sour cream. After the argument, I thought to myself, "I will go find out at the grocery store!"

Back then we didn't have the internet, where I could just pop in a question and find out immediately the difference between chives and a green onion. Back in those old days, most grocery stores had just the basics. Many specialty foods were reserved for fancy restaurants. Though I looked thoroughly throughout grocery stores, I only found green onions, no chives. Apparently, they were one of those foods reserved for high-end markets and were just not found at local grocery stores. I did find a small jar of some very expensive dried chives.



