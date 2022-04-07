I love coffee. I didn't used to love it. It made me physically sick and gave me a headache. I was a black tea drinker, then a green tea drinker. I still am, but coffee is now part of my repertoire of drinks and, I fear, now a habit.
I saw online that a coffee plant is a great houseplant, especially for your bathroom. However, it isn’t recommended if you have pets, as the plant can be toxic to them. So I thought I would give growing them in the hoophouse a try. It has been very warm in the hoophouse, and it actually “rains” inside there from the condensation. It’s our own mini rainforest, and hopefully a perfect place to grow some coffee!
It can take 6 - 8 weeks to germinate a coffee bean, but soaking them and putting them on top of a moist substrate - like wet sand - in a warm sunny place is supposed to speed it up.
After a 48-hour soak, little rootlings start appearing and the formerly sage-green coffee beans look whitish and bloated.
I, with my dad's assistance, prepared pots with clay pebbles and some wood shavings in the bottom for better drainage. I amended our soil by adding a little fertilizer, more wood shavings, and sand. I believe our dirt is mostly loamy clay, which can be one of the types of soil coffee is grown in where it originates. That, and volcanic red earth.
Growing coffee plants can be a conundrum. They love the shade from the understory, similar to how ferns grow here in the great northwest. But they also love heat, humidity, and excellent drainage.
With the beans planted, now we play the gardener's finger-crossed waiting game. I will have to mist the beans twice a day to keep them moist, especially on those 100° days in the hoophouse.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.