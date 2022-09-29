I leveled and raked a 10-by-10-foot area and threw a bagful of cover crop seeds all over, willy-nilly. I wet it down well three times a day and soon it was covered with green sprouts. Right away I could see which start was which. Daikon radish, hairy vetch, buckwheat, rye, and oat.
I knew what I wanted to plant there already: my Waterville-grown Painted Mountain corn, and had found out that a good cover crop for corn is daikon radishes.
Using homegrown seeds allows each successive crop to become better at growing in its home location. I was excited to see what would happen.
For no-till gardening, grow radishes full size and let them overwinter. That prepares the soil for the corn by breaking up the dirt ahead of time. The radishes then die and leave a place to deposit the seed, almost like a pre-made pot.
My cover crop grew well, overwintered and took off in spring. When I was ready to plant the corn, I used the weed eater to cut it all down and a drill to make 2-inch wide and 6-inch deep holes every foot or so. I threw in my Waterville-grown Painted Mountain corn kernels one by one and filled each hole with water.
The cover crop continued to grow along with the corn. When I saw the corn sprouting up, I weeded around each one in about a 10-inch circle, then gently poured gravel around it.
My dad said when people grew corn back in the day, they put rocks in the corn field. He wasn't sure why, but I figured the pea-sized gravel might simulate the same growing conditions he recommended.
The gravel kept the weeds from coming up around the corn plants and it was aesthetically pleasing. My guess is the rocks my dad used could have been mini heaters, as well as a source of minerals that would leech into the soil throughout the growing season. He also said he very seldom had to water on his farm in Pennsylvania because it rained quite a bit.
My corn looked wonderful to start with and I had high hopes, but when the heat wave hit, it slowed the progress. The corn was stunted and very dry looking. The ears were short and small, but I kept watering and weeding around them.
When I noticed the ears were starting to dry out, I decided to pick them. It had been about 70 days, so I figured with the cold weather rolling in, they weren't going to do much more growing. I pulled each ear off the stalks, with two ears to a stalk on all but one. That one stalk had no ears at all, not even tiny ones.
Drought conditions and lack of water can cause no silks or ears to form. All the other corn next to it was fine, so I'm guessing something in the soil was stealing its water. Bindweed, roots from the many trees around it, or the other corn could’ve been culprits.
In the end, I harvested a good amount of corn in a colorful array for next year's crop. It’s drying out and I will place it in an airtight container in the freezer.
Considering what the corn endured this growing season, I'm hoping that, given a decent growing season next year, I might actually taste the fruits of my labor!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone