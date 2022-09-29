Painted Mountain corn

Second-year Waterville-grown Painted Mountain corn, shown here, produced enough seed for next year's crop.

It all started last autumn.

I leveled and raked a 10-by-10-foot area and threw a bagful of cover crop seeds all over, willy-nilly. I wet it down well three times a day and soon it was covered with green sprouts. Right away I could see which start was which. Daikon radish, hairy vetch, buckwheat, rye, and oat.