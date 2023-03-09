There are a few patches in my garden where there is no snow at all, and then there are the piles of snow that are still as tall as me, mostly in the backyard.
I did have the foresight to throw some seeds down in the fall so they could get a head start, and I wouldn't have to trudge in the muck and mire to get plants going.
I was given hollyhock seeds by a couple of different people, and they lay strewn about underneath piles of snow. I have seen many cultivated and wild hollyhocks around Waterville and they seem to spread rather quickly, so I sincerely hope I don't regret putting them near the alley. That is where I have seen them around town, and it seems like the perfect place because they can get really tall, 8 feet or more! They brighten up our alley ways, and also make a living fence for privacy.
I also threw chia seeds and black cumin all around the back yard, mostly just to see what would happen, and because I had an abundance of leftover seeds from my spice cabinet.
I am still waiting for all the bulbs I planted to come up. I am sure they will after all the snow thaws and we see consistently warmer weather. Even just a few days ago, it was below zero at night, so who knows when they’ll appear?
One plant that comes up almost surreptitiously is the crown imperial. It's in a corner by the trash can and for some reason things get piled there, like snow shovels, buckets and odds and ends from different projects. That crown imperial has overcome many literal obstacles and has come up every year without fail. It reminds me of a pineapple plant with a pretty orange fringe, almost like a grass skirt. It gets a good amount of sun and does much better with a good watering every few days in the hot summer.
The first few years it pretty much just took care of itself. I didn't know it was there until it bloomed and it has surprised me by coming back every year.
It's true, after researching the crown imperial, it is relatively easy to care for and isn’t picky about soil. It’s drought tolerant, so that explains how it's made it this far. There are many varieties of crown imperial plants with a plethora of colors. I recommend this easy to care for, gorgeous plant for gardeners up here on the plateau, as it can withstand temps down to -30. It's a win-win!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone