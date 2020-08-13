This is the third in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
The tree was here when we moved to Waterville in June 2014. That first year, we had little green sour apples.
2015: I watered the heck out of it. Bugs and birds ate most of the somewhat larger green sour apples.
2016: I put a netting over the whole tree. The birds were still able to reach quite a few apples, and most of the apples were filled with holes from some kind of bug.
2017: I trimmed it, and tried a plucking and bagging method. We got about 20 perfect apples. They were similar to a Golden Delicious but green.
2018: I trimmed the heck out of it. Nothing. I thought I had killed it. We got leaves and new branches, but no blossoms.
2019: Only a few branches got blossoms. There were around 10 apples in total. We got about three medium-sized tart apples that were edible. Birds and bugs got the others.
2020: Blossoms were very pink this year. We have a ton of apples on the tree, all with a red hue. I am debating doing the plucking and bagging method again. It seems the safest way to ensure at least a few can be harvested for eating. I might try food-grade diatomaceous earth as well and see what happens.