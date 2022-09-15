Garden mapping

Mapping out the garden can help locate everything, especially after the spring thaw.

An important aspect of gardening is documenting your garden for posterity's sake.

Mapping, journaling, and creating photo albums are all excellent ways to leave treasures behind for fellow gardeners, your family, and your friends. It can also help you to remember what was actually planted, as in my case.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?