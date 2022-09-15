An important aspect of gardening is documenting your garden for posterity's sake.
Mapping, journaling, and creating photo albums are all excellent ways to leave treasures behind for fellow gardeners, your family, and your friends. It can also help you to remember what was actually planted, as in my case.
I now have produced a gazillion Waterville-grown carrot seeds, but I didn't write down what was planted where. I just have my receipt showing that I originally purchased fall planting carrots of purple, red, and black. Next year when I harvest carrots will be a great surprise!
Documenting where things are planted can also help with alternating crops. Growing the same thing in the same spot, year after year, is definitely not a good idea. Crop rotation benefits the soil, as does allowing a section of soil to rest or lie fallow for a season or two.
Wherever I have planted potatoes, they tend to come up every year. The same with garlic. All it takes is for one potato to be left behind and then next spring, it will pop up on its own amidst whatever I have decided to plant there the next year.
So this year, I had potatoes come up in the cover crop for my painted mountain corn. We will see how corn and potatoes grew together when I pull up the corn stalk for composting and dig around the potato plant.
Another place the potatoes came up was next to the salmonberry plants. I don't think those potatoes did well, since I had to keep the soil very moist.
I try to use a no-till method, so as to not disturb the soil too much. Therefore, each spring is always a gardening marvel with old plants and new.
Documentation is an important part of gardening. If you have to leave or go on vacation, your "garden sitter" can see exactly where to water, and if they are pulling weeds, they will be sure to protect your keeper plants.
