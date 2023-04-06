One of the most annoying things for me is waking up bright and early to spend a day in the garden, then being attacked by mosquitoes. They are vicious in drawing blood not only on open skin, but through my clothes, as well. They are relentless.

1_Welcome_Visitors2_5.jpg

This dragonfly sunning on a bench in a Waterville park is beneficial to gardeners and humans in general by staving off those pesky mosquitoes.

An answer and possible relief from those pesky, vampiric predators are dragonflies! We do see a few wonderful specimens of the gorgeous dragonfly on the Waterville Plateau. Because they are known to survive here, something we all might consider doing is planting a dragonfly garden.

0_IMG_20210605_112104654_2.jpg

White yarrow, a dragonfly-friendly plant, is common throughout the Waterville Plateau. 


