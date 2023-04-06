One of the most annoying things for me is waking up bright and early to spend a day in the garden, then being attacked by mosquitoes. They are vicious in drawing blood not only on open skin, but through my clothes, as well. They are relentless.
An answer and possible relief from those pesky, vampiric predators are dragonflies! We do see a few wonderful specimens of the gorgeous dragonfly on the Waterville Plateau. Because they are known to survive here, something we all might consider doing is planting a dragonfly garden.
Dragonflies are actually beneficial insects for your garden, as they are natural predators that can help control the population of pests. They are voracious predators in both their larval and adult stages. As larvae, they live in water and feed on small aquatic organisms like mosquito larvae, while as adults, they feed on flying insects, such as mosquitoes, flies, and gnats.
By eating those blood-thirsty mosquitoes, dragonflies help to reduce their population, which can be especially helpful in controlling the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus or malaria. Some studies have suggested that a single dragonfly can eat hundreds of mosquitoes per day. However, the exact number of mosquitoes a dragonfly can eat varies, depending on the species of dragonfly, its size, and the availability of food in its environment. Regardless of the exact number, it's clear that dragonflies play an important role in controlling mosquito populations.
Dragonflies are also pollinators. They can pollinate many flowers in your garden as important members of the ecosystem, and help you to maintain a healthy and thriving garden.
If you would like to try your hand at growing a dragonfly-friendly garden, here are some suggested plants:
White yarrow.
Lupine.
Lavender.
Black-eyed Susan.
Coneflowers.
Milkweed.
Goldenrod.
Borage.
Water garden plants, like water lilies, cattails.
I have seen yarrow and lupine growing wild on the plateau. Other plants to include are ones that display colorful blooms with comfy perches. Tall grasses and reeds also give dragonflies a place to rest at night in relative safety.
Dragonflies are beautiful creatures and I have found them to be just as curious about me as I am about them. They are certainly beautiful additions to a garden.
