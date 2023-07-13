Waterville Wanderings | Egyptian Walking onions

The tiny bulbets on the Egyptian Walking onions are edible and may be used to seed a new crop.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

A few years ago, I was given just a few Egyptian Walking onion bulbs and bulbets which now have turned into an army of marching onions!

I am growing them in raised beds lined with a tarp on the bottom to hold in the water. They are in full morning and noon day sun, and were originally planted in bagged soil.



