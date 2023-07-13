Waterville Wanderings | Egyptian Walking onions

A few years ago, I was given just a few Egyptian Walking onion bulbs and bulbets which now have turned into an army of marching onions!
I am growing them in raised beds lined with a tarp on the bottom to hold in the water. They are in full morning and noon day sun, and were originally planted in bagged soil.
Each year I thin them out and have eaten both the flavorful red bulb and the dark purple spicy bulbets, as well as the green stalks, all of which can be eaten raw or cooked. This is the first year I was able to set aside quite a few extra onions for sharing as I thinned them out.
The bulbets are the flowers or topsets of the allium x proliferum and are edible but can also be used as seeds. If you have a spot in your garden that is bare, even a place under some trees should be fine, go ahead and start your Egyptian Walking onion patch there. Within a few years you will have more delicious onions than you'll know what to do with.
I had one Egyptian Walking onion "walk" all the way across from one end of my garden to the other, I'm guessing with the wind's help. They are not considered invasive since they are easily controlled by simply removing the topsets, aka bulbets.
I love being able to pick fresh alliums from the garden. They have a rich earthy taste and are much more flavorful than store-bought onions. It's nice to be able to run out to the garden and grab an onion for supper. All parts of the walking onion are edible. I added all the parts, bulb, greens and bulbets to a soup, and it greatly added to the umami tones. It was very satisfying.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone