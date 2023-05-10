Envirothon

Students from Waterville, Bridgeport and Okanogan school districts gather together as South Douglas County Conservation District coordinator Carol Cowling explains the details of the 2023 Envirothon competition.

I was invited to attend the North Central Regional Envirothon Competition that normally takes place on Badger Mountain. This year, it was at Waterville's Pioneer Park, which made it easy for me to attend.

The South Douglas County Conservation District hosted the event on April 27 and coordinator Carol Cowling told me of the results.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?