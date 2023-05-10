Students from Waterville, Bridgeport and Okanogan school districts gather together as South Douglas County Conservation District coordinator Carol Cowling explains the details of the 2023 Envirothon competition.
I was invited to attend the North Central Regional Envirothon Competition that normally takes place on Badger Mountain. This year, it was at Waterville's Pioneer Park, which made it easy for me to attend.
The South Douglas County Conservation District hosted the event on April 27 and coordinator Carol Cowling told me of the results.
"Okanogan (School District) won the event this year and will travel to Longbranch for the state competition and, if successful, onto New Brunswick for the national competition this summer," she said.
She also said adults from South Douglas, Foster Creek and Okanogan conservation districts were on hand to test the students, as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and several local volunteers.
There were eight teams of eager high school students from Waterville, Bridgeport and Okanogan school districts. When an air horn blew, the teams traveled to one of five testing stations spread throughout the park. The competitors were tested on water, soils, wildlife, forestry and a specially chosen topic, "Adapting to a Changing Climate," this year.
The curriculum was comprehensive and so in-depth that Envirothon scholars would give any gardener a run for their money. It was wonderful to see so many young students vying for such fine heights to learn about our environment and how to care for it.
Cowling explained that the students not only learn about natural resources, but also how those resources can be used or protected. She went into detail for each section of the test.
"The soil testing station teaches students how to analyze the soil and what may be needed to improve it,” she said. “The water station helps students recognize how water quality can impact plants and gardening. Forestry concentrates on where evergreens and deciduous trees and shrubs grow best. How does the wildlife help you garden? Knowing what animal is eating your garden by identifying tracks and other animal signs. The climate change station alerts the students of what they can do to reverse or slow climate change to protect the environment."
Study information from the event is available online at waenvirothon.org/current-competition. I recommend it to any aspiring gardener, anyone interested in ecology, and especially the serious environmentalist looking to prepare for a career.
