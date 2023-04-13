The spring crocuses are popping up and blooming profusely in yellow and white. What a treat after the long, cold winter. Spring crocuses are typically perennial plants, which means they will come back on their own every year as long as they are planted in suitable conditions and cared for properly. I definitely recommend spring crocuses for your garden. I planted mine in fall and the wait was long, but so worth it. The little spots of color really brighten up a gloomy, cold garden. I believe I will plant more for next year.
Spring crocuses grow from small corms, which are similar to bulbs but have a flattened shape. They prefer well-drained soil and full sun to partial shade. After the flowers have finished blooming, the plant's foliage will continue to grow and photosynthesize, allowing the corm to store energy for the following year's growth and blooming. To ensure that your spring crocuses come back year after year, it's important to avoid removing the foliage until it has died back naturally, as this allows the corm to store energy for future growth. You can also feed the plants with a balanced fertilizer after blooming, and make sure they are watered during dry periods. With proper care, your spring crocuses should continue to bloom and multiply.
The main difference between spring crocuses and autumn crocuses is their blooming season. Spring crocuses (Crocus vernus) bloom in early spring, typically from March to April, while autumn crocuses (Crocus speciosus) bloom in late summer to early fall, typically from August to September.
Spring crocuses are also sometimes called "Dutch crocuses," and they have a compact size and come in a variety of colors, including purple, pink, white, and yellow. They typically grow from small corms and are often planted in rock gardens or used as border plants. Autumn crocuses, on the other hand, are sometimes called "meadow saffron" or "naked ladies" due to their lack of foliage when they bloom. They have larger flowers than spring crocuses and come in shades of pink, purple, and white. They grow from bulbs and are often planted in garden beds or used as cut flowers. It's worth noting that while both spring crocuses and autumn crocuses belong to the same genus (Crocus), they are different species and have different growing requirements. Spring crocuses prefer well-drained soil and full sun, while autumn crocuses prefer slightly moist soil and partial shade.
I am so happy with my crocuses. They are delicate little flowers that have really brought joy to this humble gardener. They are so easy to plant and they seem to love where I planted them. We will see if they come back next spring in full force. It makes me excited to think about it. Now, I’m waiting for the tulips.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone