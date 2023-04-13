Crocuses

The spring crocuses are often the first to pop up in a garden.

The spring crocuses are popping up and blooming profusely in yellow and white. What a treat after the long, cold winter. Spring crocuses are typically perennial plants, which means they will come back on their own every year as long as they are planted in suitable conditions and cared for properly. I definitely recommend spring crocuses for your garden. I planted mine in fall and the wait was long, but so worth it. The little spots of color really brighten up a gloomy, cold garden. I believe I will plant more for next year.

Spring crocuses grow from small corms, which are similar to bulbs but have a flattened shape. They prefer well-drained soil and full sun to partial shade. After the flowers have finished blooming, the plant's foliage will continue to grow and photosynthesize, allowing the corm to store energy for the following year's growth and blooming. To ensure that your spring crocuses come back year after year, it's important to avoid removing the foliage until it has died back naturally, as this allows the corm to store energy for future growth. You can also feed the plants with a balanced fertilizer after blooming, and make sure they are watered during dry periods. With proper care, your spring crocuses should continue to bloom and multiply.



